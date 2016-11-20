Don't Forget To Join Our Community
×
About Us Advertise Contact Us Wednesday, January 4th, 2017
Breaking News: Shake-up in Customs, as 246 officers are redeployed

General News

eze-madumere

Madumere hails Imolites on New Year

no comments

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has congratulated the good people of Imo State on a New Year celebration describing 2017 as a yea...

Politics

buhari-vs-fayose

Buhari, APC planning to remove me – Fayose cries out

no comments

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has alerted the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJ...

Crime & Society

apostle

Kaduna killings: Apostle Suleman warns Buhari, El-Rufai

no comments

Radical cleric and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has broken his silence on the ongoing killing...

Business

image

Cashless Economy: “PayU” simplified payment system comes to Nigeria

no comments

A global online payment service provider "PayU" has been introduced in Nigeria with innovations that will continue to make the market more...

Entertainment/Arts

etisalat_lanka_logo-svg

9 Authors Make Etisalat Prize for Literature 2016 Long-list

no comments

Helon Habila, chair of the judging panel of the 2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature has announced the 2016 longlist of nine books. The longl...

Columns/Special Reports

image

EBONYI: UMAHI LAYS FOUNDATION FOR MEMORABLE CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR

no comments

By Monica Ada Chidinma Eze 08136056524, dunaebonyitransformation001@gmail.com and quintrelking@gmail.com Let me start this treatis...

Sports

image

Cristiano Ronaldo faces 6 years jail over tax fraud

no comments

Cristiano Ronaldo is under the microscope after revelations that he had diverted huge sums of sponsorship money through companies in tax hav...

Iconic Brands

image

Access Bank affirms industry leadership with ‘Bank of the Year’ Award

no comments

Photo: L-R: Editor, The Banker Magazine, Michael Buerk; Group Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe with the plaque for ...

Health and Living

image

Imo Dep. Governor buries Step Mum

no comments

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has performed the burial rites of his step mother, Ugoeze Theresa Madumere who died aged 7...