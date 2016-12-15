Let Our King Be Lifted High

By Joe Iniodu



The above subsists as the theme of the AkwaIbom Christmas Carols Festival 2016; an annual celebration heralding the birth of Christ, which the AkwaIbom State Government began to mount at elaborate scale from 2008. From that year, the routine event has moved from one level to the other in terms of content leading to improvement with the planners leveraging on the experiences of the previous to give each edition unique character and trappings. This year’s edition is therefore a product of eight years of cognate experience endued with distinctive features that would fascinate, excite and entertain.

Before 2008, Christmas Carols Nights in the State were confined to Government House with only government functionaries and guests of the State in attendance. But the Akpabio administration in its era decided to up the ante by turning it into a public event and broadening the participation. The event which is also beamed live on several television networks is said to have had about six million television viewership and about 10,800 physical attendance in 2008. Since the debut that year, the event has enjoyed a progressive increase in terms of viewership and physical attendance every passing year. Today, AkwaIbom Christmas Carols Festival has become a feature with which the State is readily identified and associated. The festival has come to define AkwaIbom in its faith, values, public conduct and even style of governance. It has become a socio-economic cum tourism tool as it attracts annually many visitors to the State.

While that of 2015 recorded 40 million television viewership, 7.2 million online participation and 31,000 attendance, the 2016 edition has prospects of posting even more robust records. The reason is not farfetched. The State governor’s private sector background has given fillip to this and opened the vistas for corporate organizations to seek partnership with the State Government to deliver a festival that would enrich the people spiritually in a manner that will stir public consciousness towards social responsibility. As at last count, Globacom, ExxonMobil, UBA, Standford Microfinance Bank, Total and Dana Air have signed on as partners and official sponsors of the event. This development would relieve the State Government of any financial burden and limit her only to the provision of infrastructure, personnel or workforce and logistics.

Preparations for the AkwaIbom Christmas Carols Festival 2016 have shown signs that it would be another improved version that would likely outclass that of 2015. At the levels of facilities, artistes and guests, global standard has remained the watchword. The Special Services Department of Government House which is the facilitator of the event through its permanent secretary, Mr. AniekpenoMkpanang has rallied together personnel with creative energy, invested goodwill and worked round the clock to deliver an event that would carve for itself as always a niche in global reckoning.

To achieve this therefore, facilities must be of global standard. And so Uyo Township Stadium which has already been designated as the venue must also be befitting to play host to the epochal festival. As a run up to this, 40 brand new toilets have been provided alongside 3 boreholes. There is also an extensive fence-work complemented with a new gate. A welcome hospitality and artistes centre has been created to cater for the welfare needs of local and international performing artistes. 12 flood lights have also been erected to enhance and optimize illumination at the venue. Turnstiles and other forms of crowd restrainers have also been introduced.

In view of the recent sad incident of Reigners Bible Church collapse, the Special Services Department is taking into account every detail pertaining to safety and ensuring that it is foolproof in every ramification. The department which brief is essentially on security matters and under the governor’s direct supervision is delivering an event venue that is compatible to global standard in terms of safety and access to conveniences. Apart from being an open air event, the platforms have been given strong reinforcement with the sitting capacity planned scientifically to avoid exceeding the weight the structures can tolerate.

The choice of the officiating minister and artistes for the AkwaIbom Christmas Carols Festival 2016 seems to have its own uniqueness and considerations. For instance, in the past, all the officiating ministers had always been Nigerians albeit outstanding men of God. But this time around, there seems to be a considered need to expand the frontier to another African country, this time around Ghana perhaps to share their pattern and flavor of worship in that country. The officiating minister for the 2016 edition is Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the General Overseer of Charismatic Action Chapel International (ACI) Ministry with headquarters in Accra, Ghana. Born in 1957, Duncan Williams was converted in 1976 and attended Church of God International Bible School of Benson Idahosa’s fame in 1977. He would therefore be returning to minister in a country that provided him training for the ministry.

The fascination of the 2016 Carols can be captured in the more than 16 different performances that would strut the stage that day but hopefully within their allocated time. This time, there is a widespread deployment of local and national talents that the people can easily relate to. At the international level, Donald James – ‘Don’ Moen, a Dove Award Winner would be on hand to explode AkwaIbom State with some of his familiar and scintillating songs. Moen who hit the airwaves in 1992 with his first album is participating in the AkwaIbom State Carols Festival for the second time having performed in the 2014 edition.

Some of the artistes from within who would be making their first debut in the eight year old festival include, Rev. Father Patrick Edet, founder of the Grace Family Outreach. Father Edet whose first music album debuted in 2004 is a familiar voice on many radio stations with his programme, Season of Grace. Elijah Oyelade, often described as a deep worshipper, a worship leader, a pastor, a teacher, a song writer whose songs are noted for the deep lyrical content would be on hand to regale the audience. To also perform at the 2016 Carols Festival is Buchi, a one-time University Teacher who yielded to the higher calling in 1994 to propagate the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

AkwaIbom people and indeed participants would finally have a chance to see the spirit behind the phenomenal track “You are great” which has fast gained the ascendency of a Christian anthem. That spirit would be unveiled that day as Steve Crown Okolo from Benue State, President of Lake Light Entertainment. One of our own, Perfecta Ekpo, a Nigerian female singer based in New York and from AkwaIbom State would be on stage to show her people the stuff she is made of. Perfecta is currently a rev in America and has done several collaborations with Nigerians like D’Banj, MC Galaxy, etc. Of course the multiple award winning international artiste, Sammie Okposo would also be on stage to ply his trade which has become a national delight.

Other artistes to perform in commemoration of the season also include Esther Edoho, the singing evangelist and pastor from Eket Local Government Area, often popularly referred to as Music Evangelist. On stage would also be Julius Nglass, Nigeria’s leading opera singer who wows audience with his awe inspiring tenor. Uyo Girls Choir, an off shoot of Uyo Girls Foundation would also join to titillate the audience with a musical performance that will lift Jesus high in AkwaIbom State. To also star on that carols night is Kenyan Boys’ Choir, a group that was started in 2004 by a Nigerian, Dr. Fred Onovwerusuoke. The group consists of 25 School boys, aged between 13 and 24. It gained global reckoning and recognition when it performed at Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C in 2009. The Kayamba Africa Orchestra, an orchestra directed by Jumbo Odemba, an acclaimed music director of world fame who has worked with Kayamba Africa for upwards of eleven years. They would all join to add glamour and colour to the annual event.

To also perform at the AkwaIbom Christmas Carols Festival 2016 would be AKSG Band, an assemblage of young graduates proficient in various instruments. Having consistently been part of AkwaIbom Christmas Carols these past years, the group is poised to be at its seminal best in its performance this year.

AKSG Choir, the official choir of the State Government would also be on hand to render its inspiring songs. Formed in 2008, the choir’s trademark is its admixture of soul lifting deliveries of traditional African and Western gospel music. The AkwaIbom State Government Orchestra formed in September, 2012 with a debut performance that same year would also be on hand for the 2016 edition. The orchestra group was formed with 100 members consisting of the wood wind, brass, percussion and string sections. The 9,999 carol singers and Ibom Brass Band are also scheduled to make the list and add flavor to the event.

From 2008, when carols festival debuted on a grand scale, it has become a major tool of evangelism as millions are hooked on to it via television. The viewership has increased progressively from 6 million in 2008, 8 million in 2009, 9 million in 2010, 12 million in 2011, 17 million in 2012, 21 million in 2013, 36 million in 2014 and 40 million in 2015. For the 2016, edition, DSTV, Africa’s Premium Satellite Television Service will beam the event live on DSTV to 12 countries in Africa on DSTV Channel 198 and GOTVChannel 29. They will also repeat the broadcast on regular intervals all through the week after the event. AIT will transmit it for 4 hours – from 7pm to 11pm while Channels Television will beam the event live from 7pm to 10pm. AKBC will relay the event live on its terrestrial television as well as its Startimes platform throughout the duration of the event.

God has always blessed AkwaIbom with leaders who truly fear Him. That began to be noticed eloquently in the era of His Excellency, Obong Victor Attah and became more pronounced during the Akpabio administration. During the period, many Christian activities like solemn assembly, inter-denominational service and carols festivals were adopted as public policy. Suffice it to say that the benefits have been magnificent. The Udom administration is also steering the same course. The Christian activities have remained, acquiring even more fervent approaches. Governor Udom has not left anyone in doubt that he is a zealous Christian. With him on the saddle of a praying State, we can only see growth even in the midst of recession.



*Joe Iniodu is a public affairs analyst.

