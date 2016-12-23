CHRISTMAS – NIGERIA POLICE FORCE BEEFS UP SECURITY NATIONWIDE

The Nigeria Police Force has put in place a robust and elaborate security arrangement and Crime Prevention strategies to ensure crime free Christmas celebration nationwide.

Accordingly, Conventional Policemen and the personnel of the specialized units of the Force comprising the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit, Federal Highway Patrol, Explosive Ordinance Department, the armament unit, Sniffer dogs section, the Marine Police and Police Air wing have been deployed to provide effective security and protection of life and property nationwide during the Christmas.

Visible Police presence is already emplaced on the Highways and Major roads across the country, deployment of the Police patrol teams and surveillance squads will cover places of worship, other public places, venue of recreation and celebrations throughout the period of the festivities. Motorists, Commuters and other Road users are enjoined to cooperate with Police detachments and personnel deployed on the highways and major roads across the country.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni has directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of Zonal and State commands to personally be on ground to supervise the implementation of the Security arrangement for the Christmas celebration in their various commands.

The Police officers and men are under strict instructions to be very polite and civil but firm in the discharge of their duty during the period. They are to observe and respect the diversity and peculiarity of the people, display courage, show compassion and demonstrate professionalism in their interaction and engagement with the citizenry throughout the period of the celebration.

The Commissioners of Police in the thirty six (36) states and the FCT have further been directed to intensify on the on-going raids of identified criminal hideouts and flash points in their jurisdictions. Adequate security coverage and protection will be given to government installations and infrastructure, with twenty four hours(24) surveillance and patrol of motor parks, points of departure and entrance, shopping malls, business plaza and other private and public facilities in all states of the country and the FCT.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force wishes to reiterate that the ban on use of fire work, ‘banger’, and knockout are still in force. Parents and guardians are advised to prevail on their children and wards to desist from these acts that are capable of causing tension, fear and apprehension in their neighbourhood. Violators will promptly be arrested and prosecuted.

The Inspector General of Police on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force heartily rejoices and felicitates with all Christians in Nigeria and worldwide as they celebrate this year’s Christmas. He encourage them to propagate peace, demonstrate love, forgiveness and tolerance by promoting harmonious coexistence with fellow citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political inclinations.

Finally, the IGP expresses satisfaction and gratitude to the members of the public for their cooperation with the personnel of the Force across the country. He therefore enjoins every Nigerian to sustain the support for the Nigeria Police Force during the Christmas and into the New Year 2017.