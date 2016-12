Governor David Umahi (wearing red cap); Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe (right); Speaker, House of Assembly, Ogbonnaya Nwifuru (3rd left); Deputy Speaker, Obasi Odefa Obasi (left); Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Augustine Nwankwegu (4th left); and Clerk of the House of Assembly, Mrs. Patricia Anyasi, at the signing of the 2017 budget by the governor in Abakaliki on Thursday..