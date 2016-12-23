Xmas: Umahi dispatches buses to transport Ebonyians in Diaspora

Ebonyi State Government Thursday announced that it has taken over the transport cost of all Ebonyians living in other parts of the country who would be returning for this year’s Christmas celebration.

The Special Assistant(SA) to Governor David Umahi on Transportation, Mr.Eworo Philip Igwe, who dropped the good news in Abakaliki while speaking to newsmen, said that luxury and normal buses had already been despatched to cities with high Ebonyi residents.

He disclosed that the first batch of returnees would be picked up from Onitsha, Nnewi,Aba,Benin ,Calabar and Asaba while the second batch would be those in Kaduna,Kano,Lafia,Lagos ,Abuja, Port Harcourt and other cities.

Eworo, who who said that the purpose was to cushion the effect of recession on the people of state, disclosed that the state Executive Council had approved N12 million for the exercise.

He commended the governor for extending his magnanimity to Ebonyians in diaspora and urged those interested in returning for the Christmas celebration to go to major parks in all the cities as buses from the state would be waiting for them to bring them home.

Eworo added,”Our kind hearted governor ,Engr.David Umahi, together with the state Executive Council has approved the sum of 12 million naira to foot the transportation costs of Ebonyians who are interested in coming home for Christmas celebration.

“The purpose is to cushion the effect of the recession on our people.This is the first of its kind in the state and I commend the governor for this kind gesture.

“I urge our people in all the party of the country to visit major the parks in Lagos,Kaduna,Kano,Lafia,Abuja,Calabar,Portharcourt ,Onitsha, Nnewi and Aba and join our buses to bring them home.”