Skye Bank Season II Millionaire Scheme to Produce More Millionaires

By Patrick Onuoha

As Season II officially kicked off in January 2017,indications are that more millionaires will emerge in Nigerian courtesy of its repackaged ‘Reach For The Skye Millionaire’ reward

The season II promo promises to deliver more benefits to the public compared to Season 1 of the scheme, which changed many lives and made over 36 millionaires.

Speaking about the Scheme, the bank’s Executive Director, Retail and Lagos Commercial Banking, Mrs. Markie Idowu, said that the scheme is intended to give back to customers and encourage savings among Nigerians. She noted that the last season made 36 millionaires, and stressed that the scheme is not to reward the elite, but for everyone, irrespective of social status.

Also speaking at the launch, the bank’s Group Head of Retail Banking, Mr. Ndubuisi Osakwe gave details of the reward scheme and noted that the scheme is in recognition of the support of customers; and seeks to create several millionaires.

He said “the Bank will also seek to continue to nurture winners and migrate them to other areas of banking products that will help them build their wealth; ensuring that the under banked and unbanked find the propositions of banking services more attractive and convenient.”

Mr. Osakwe stressed that, “The reward scheme will provide an opportunity for prospective customers of the bank to take the bold step of patronizing our numerous cost-saving products and solutions, emphasizing that “you can only save your way out of poverty”.

On the mechanics of the scheme, Mr. Osakwe explained that customers who make a deposit or reactivate their accounts with N10,000 (and its multiples), and maintain same for a period of 30 days, stand a chance of becoming millionaires every month.

He added that consolation cash prizes include: N100,000 for 10 winners, N50,000 for 10 winners and N20,000 for 20 winners. Each month, more than 41 customers will be rewarded by the bank with the first 200 customers to reactivate their dormant accounts credited airtime worth of N500 within 48 hours and encouraged everyone to spread the good news.

In his testimonial, Bashiru Adeyemi, an account holder with City Hall branch and one of the winners in season 1, said: “I am a pensioner resident in Lagos Island. When I heard the news that I won 1 million naira, I did not believe. It was like a joke to me. I am grateful to Skye Bank. The money came in handy as I used it to complete my house project.”

It will be recalled that civil servants, legal practitioners, business owners, students, commercial bus drivers, Immigration Boss, among others were part of the beneficiaries of the Season 1 of the highly celebrated reward scheme which saw the Bank rewarding a total of 204 individuals – 36 Millionaires, 48 winners of N250,000 each and 120 winners of N100,000 each.