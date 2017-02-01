Ghanaians want kinsman deported for abandoning wife and marrying physically challenged Nigerian

Ghanaians resident in Anambra State have reportedly demanded for the
deportation of their kinsman, Paul Natey, for allegedly abandoning his
wife and children in Accra and befriending a physically challenged Nigerian
woman from Umu anu kindred in Osete village, Umuchu, Aguata Local
Government Area, Anambra State.
Consequently, the Ghanaian union in Anambra State was said to have deleted
the name of the said kinsman as a member of Ghanaian members resident in
the State.
It was gathered that meetings are constantly being held to deport him as he
vowed never to go back to Ghana.
Confirming the incident, the mentor to the Ghanaian man who brought him
from Lagos to Umuchu, Mr Peter Osigwe said, ”I brought him to my town
Umuchu from Lagos as a painter and he painted my house.
“Since then he has been with me and goes to work outside until we parted
ways and later he abandoned his family for the physically challenged who
he now lives with at Ekwuloba.
When I met the painter at Ekwuluobia he told me of the relationship between
him and my cousin who has given birth to five children for him outside
wedlock
He also told me that the kids are answering the surname of my physically
challenged cousin which is Nwanze and not Ghanaian name.
“He insisted that plans by his people to deport him to Ghana for abandon
his wife will not work since he has found a Nigerian woman that knows her
heart.
“I told him that because of what he did and abandoning me and wife that I
have hands up any relationship with him”.