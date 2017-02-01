Ghanaians want kinsman deported for abandoning wife and marrying physically challenged Nigerian

Ghanaians resident in Anambra State have reportedly demanded for the

deportation of their kinsman, Paul Natey, for allegedly abandoning his

wife and children in Accra and befriending a physically challenged Nigerian

woman from Umu anu kindred in Osete village, Umuchu, Aguata Local

Government Area, Anambra State.

Consequently, the Ghanaian union in Anambra State was said to have deleted

the name of the said kinsman as a member of Ghanaian members resident in

the State.

It was gathered that meetings are constantly being held to deport him as he

vowed never to go back to Ghana.

Confirming the incident, the mentor to the Ghanaian man who brought him

from Lagos to Umuchu, Mr Peter Osigwe said, ”I brought him to my town

Umuchu from Lagos as a painter and he painted my house.

“Since then he has been with me and goes to work outside until we parted

ways and later he abandoned his family for the physically challenged who

he now lives with at Ekwuloba.

When I met the painter at Ekwuluobia he told me of the relationship between

him and my cousin who has given birth to five children for him outside

wedlock

He also told me that the kids are answering the surname of my physically

challenged cousin which is Nwanze and not Ghanaian name.

“He insisted that plans by his people to deport him to Ghana for abandon

his wife will not work since he has found a Nigerian woman that knows her

heart.

“I told him that because of what he did and abandoning me and wife that I

have hands up any relationship with him”.