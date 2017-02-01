WHY VAMPIRE HENRY CHIBUEZE ESCAPED

By Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha



In my unquenchable desire to get to the root cause of why the popular

but notorious kidnapper and Armed Robbery Kingpin, Henry Chibueze,

Alias Vampire, escaped from the Owerri High Court on the 27th of

January 2017; I have been able to un-earth more facts.

Recall that I first broke the news of Vampire’s escape on the

Internet before others followed suit. I followed it up with a

comprehensive article entitled – VAMPIRE THE GREAT, IMO JUDICIARY AND

THE SOCIETY (See attached), which was released on Monday the 30th of

January 2017, also on the Internet.

Let me at this point State that I am aware that issues of Vampire

Henry Chibueze is of very serious security concern, and therefore know

the consequences and implications of the information I am making

available to the public.

As a concerned citizen, I cannot because of the nature of the case

involving Vampire Henry Chibueze recoil in my timidity. It is not

possible because I am a warrior. I have therefore decided to be at the

fore-front of this matter, to find out what really happened and why it

happened. Of cause because I move about with the glory and power of

Almighty God, I can do all things, without any fear.

The arrest and parade of Vampire Chibueze Henry in July 2015 by the

operatives of the Department of State Security, Imo State actually

ruffled some feathers in Imo State, South East and the Country in

general. Some political and business leaders were not comfortable that

he was arrested and paraded. They had wished he was arrested and

quietly killed, without drawing the attention of the public:

especially the press.

Although his nickname is Vampire, he is also popularly called “ONYE

NA WAY YA”. Infact, ‘’ONYE NA WAY YA’’ is his main nickname, while the

nickname VAMPIRE was reportedly given to him by the political and

business leaders he worked for, due to his dexterity in shedding blood

and executing deals for them.

Vampire Henry Chibueze alias ‘’ONYE NA WAY YA’’, is reportedly a very

ruthless fellow. He is very strong and his ability to recruit men and

materials to execute any assignment is legendary. I believe security

agencies in Nigeria already have this information.

Vampire’s eventual arraignment in Court and remand at the Owerri

Federal Prisons later in 2015 provided a platform for his sponsors

(who are the political and business leaders) to plan on how they would

kill him, so that he would not reveal anything or mention name or

names in the cause of his trial. At the Owerri Federal Prisons, he was

put in I WARD 1 cell. But few weeks later, something dramatic

happened. A high powered delegation reportedly led by a high profile

police officer from the Imo State Police Command (name withheld by me)

visited the Owerri Federal Prisons to see Vampire. He met and

discussed with Vampire in a particular office (name withheld by me).

After holding discussions with Vampire, the high profile police

officer left the prisons. He was reportedly an emissary. Because

Vampire allegedly did not agree to the terms presented to him by the

high profile Police Officer, he was moved from I WARD 1 cell to the

punishment cell, located within the prison yard.

The punishment cell was built or created for inmates who commit

internal crimes within the prison premises like, stealing,

homosexuality, use of phone, fighting, smoking of Indian hemp etc.

Vampire committed no internal crime, yet he was sent to the Punishment

cell. Perhaps, the game plan was to break his spirit, and for him to

accept the terms presented to him by the High profile Police Officer.

Vampire reportedly spent three months at the punishment cell; before

he was moved to C WARD 11 cell. After few months at the C WARD 11, he

was moved to E WARD cell, otherwise called NEW BUILDING CELL.

Prisons inmates are always provided with beddings and foams but

Vampire was not given any. He was reportedly sleeping on the floor

until he provided one for himself. Clearly Vampire got the message

that he was not safe. He knew that he was in danger, and reportedly

told some people in the prison yard so. He was also banned from seeing

his visitors for some time before the ban was lifted.

To crown it all, more warrants was brought to him at the Prisons,

which he refused to sign on. All these made him to start thinking of

how he would free himself. As he was planning on how to free himself,

the political and business leaders who he did dirty “runs” , were

reportedly also planning on how to kill him or at least perpetually keep him in

prison awaiting trial custody.

These business and Political leaders knew that Vampire would surely

open up by mentioning their names and giving details of their

involvement in his activities. His case was later assigned to High

Court 3 headed by Justice Ikpeama. But it was a mere formality. It was

a smokescreen meant to deceive members of the public who have been

following the Vampire Saga. Most times the Judge (Justice Ikpema)

would not be on sit, and the case would be adjourned to a new date. At

times, when Vampire appeared in court; when it would be time to

mention his case, Hon. Justice Ikpeama would reportedly adjourn for

the day; but not without asking him, “Are you Vampire”? Of course

people inside the court (High Court 3) would erupt in hilarious

laughter. Imagine a high court Judge playing with a criminal matter in

his court. TUFIAKWA!

The day Vampire took his plea was more dramatic. He took his plea

sometime in August 2016. After the High Court 3 clerk read out the

charges against Vampire, and followed it up with “Are you Guilty or

not Guilty question”, Vampire responded, “ I NO DEY GUILTY OOOO”. On

the spur of the moment, everybody in the court that day reportedly

erupted into a very long laughter, including the Judge himself, the

clerk, Police men around, Vampire himself, lawyers in the court, and

indeed other people in the court. Imagine a suspect entertaining the

Court with sarcasm.

Reportedly convinced of the conspiracy against him, Vampire allegedly

opened up to some inmates, prison officials and his visitors on his

discussion with that High Profile Police Officer who visited him

earlier. He reportedly informed them that the high Profile police

officer was an emissary and that he was sent to come and plead with

him not to open up on his criminal cases; promising that he (Vampire)

would be granted Amnesty secretly and be released through their

contacts and powerful connections in high quarters. But Vampire was

said to have rejected the offer describing it as a Greek Gift, arguing

with the high profile Police officer that if the people who sent him

(the police officer) were serious, sincere, genuine and honest in their

request, they would not have allowed him to be paraded in the first

place, before charging him to court and remanding him in prison

custody thereafter.

It was at this point that Vampire reportedly took a decision to

contact his boys scattered all over the country and allegedly informed

them of his plot to escape either from the Prisons or from the Court

premises. Vampire actually (allegedly) started planning his escape in

October 2016. He reportedly vowed to expose the political and business

leaders once he succeeded in making good his escape.

On Friday 27th of January 2017, when his case was to come up for

hearing, over 30 of his boys were reportedly in Owerri, the State

capital to forcefully and violently effect his escape. While some of

them allegedly drove into the court premises to take position, others

reportedly positioned themselves along Orlu road (facing the Court),

the remaining boys reportedly positioned themselves along Bank road.

So when Vampire and other inmates numbering about 53 arrived the court

in the Black Maria vehicle, alighted and walked to the pavilion stand,

his boys in the court premises allegedly dressed like lawyers and DSS

officials struck. And there were no resistance from the Army, Police,

Prisons Arms Squad and the Civil Defence already in court. Rather,

they all took to their heels. Perhaps, if there had been resistance or

any form of confrontation from our security operatives, there would

have been heavy casualties in Owerri that day.

Now that he has successfully made his escape, it is obvious that

Vampire Henry Chibuez Alias “ONYE NA WAY YA” will make good his threat

of exposing and naming the sponsors of his numerous criminal

activities. Hence, the current tension in the country today. Hence,

the political class is in disarray. He has beaten them to their game.

In Imo State, majority of the populace now see or view Vampire as a

hero, a great man and indeed a Warlord who took his destiny in his own

hands, damming the consequences.

I am therefore calling on the Inspector General of Police to

dispassionately investigate this matter with utmost, and

make his findings public. His findings will not only shock him but

also shock Nigerians. I shed no tears for anyone involved in criminal

activities.

Let me at this point condemn in its entirety the current actions of

the Imo State Judiciary led by Hon. Justice Paschal Nnadi. It is a

shame that the Hon. Justice Paschal Nnadi led Judiciary has continued

to wallow from one judicial desecration to another. What do I mean?

Since Monday the 30th of January 2017 (JUST THREE DAYS AFTER VAMPIRE

AND HIS BOYS STRUCK), no court has treated any criminal matter.

Inmates of Owerri Federal Prisons have now been made the scapegoat of

Vampire’s escape. For goodness sake, there are also innocent Awaiting

Trial Inmates facing criminal charges. Why are they now being turned

back in the court? This is an unwritten directive by the leadership of

the Judiciary.

It appears the Chief Judge is tired of the position he is occupying.

No wonder he does not always sit in his court. He is a true definition

of an ABSENTEE JUDGE. He is a confirmation of a TRUANT JUDGE.

Let me warn finally; if the Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon. Justice

Paschal Nnadi does not want to sit up and face his job squarely, we

will sit him up by exposing all his activities in the judiciary in the

last 30 years. If he does not want to sit up, then we will remove him

because we have the capacity to do so. If Federal Judges could be

exposed, humiliated, arrested and docked due to corruption, there is

no reason a Chief Judge with similar and indeed the same

characteristics cannot face the same music. Let me not go further than

this.

In conclusion, let me state that Vampire Henry Chibueze “Alias ONYE

NA WAY YA” is our son and brother. He grew up in the Nigerian Society

and Environment. He is a product of the corrupt, rotten and crime

infested system. We trained him to become what he is today. So we

should stop complaining. We should rather bow our heads in shame.

Hmmmmm, yeye dey smell.

I rest my pen