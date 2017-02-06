Anti-Buhari protest: Buhari’s government Godless…bound to fail -Activist

A human rights activist and Executive Chairman, Centre for Human

Rights and Social Justice(CHRSJ), Comrade Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman has

described the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government as

Godless administration which was bound to fail in all ramifications,

urging president Buhari and his co-travelers to stop playing and

challenging God because all the activities of the Federal Government

and its agents in recent past were competious narconic-narcuna,

political tenunation, political fudy gudy, political rodomorozing,

political jamermocule, political soneerbolizy and a political lulaby .

The rights activist who also faulted the anti-corruption crusade of

the Buhari led administration as being selective, which was against

the principle of equity, accountability, transparency and justice,

saying that Buhari has been protecting the fantastically corrupt set

of people, like the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF),

Mr. David Babachir Lawal, the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, among others, in his

government, saying that when the present administration drove the

masses of this country to the wall, people would fight back.

He maintained that the aforementioned set of people, have been alleged

of one corrupt practices or the other which the President was expected

to relieve them of their portfolio in his government as way to show

the important of this government slogan ‘Change Begins with me’ and

Mr. President’s Posture of ‘Change Mantra” with zero tolerance for

corruption, noting that this development was not acceptable to the

people of the country, calling on Buhari to sack Lawal and Magu

without further delaying in order to bring back the lost glory of his

government back on its anti-corruption crusade.

In a message to the ‘Anti-Buhari’s Protesters’ tagged ‘Enough is

Enough’ against the current economic hardship being experienced by the

Nigerian masses due to the anti-economic policies of Buhari’s

administration, which slated for Monday 6th of February, 2017 and held

in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State and a copy was made available to

newsmen on Monday, Comrade Sulaiman advised the well meaning

progressive Nigerians to unite against putting the present

administration of Buhari on its toes for the interest of the voiceless

masses.

CHRSJ boss lamented the state of the Nation as life has become

unbearable for the masses of the country since inception of Buhari’s

government in May 29th, 2015, disclosed that ‘economically’, the

country has been so much degenerated to the level of an managed

buoyant economy to a distressed and poverty stricken nation, adding

that the regime is Godless which would soon meet its dither and

waterloo.

Describing the way and manner in which security agents in the land,

forced the hip-hop star, Innocent Tuface Idibia to withdraw from the

protest, he described the plot of security agents to scuttle the mass

protest as barbaric, evil, unconstitutional, ungodly, undemocratic,

anathema, abomination and crime against humanity and God, stressing

that Nigerians have fed up and angry with all the economy policies of

Buhari’s administration, adding that the security agents had acted in

contrary to section 25,26,40 and 41 of the amended 1999 Constitution

of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to CHRSJ boss: “Our duty is to liberate Nigeria from shackle

of poverty, suffering, disease, squalor and undemocratic tendencies of

Buhari’s government.It is high time we all rose up to the challenges

posed by this endless suffering under Muhamamdu Buhari, so that the

labour of our heroes past shall not being in vain. Our ‘siddon-look’

posture will destroy the country. Nigeria shall one day be free and

that all evil men will perish because they are enemies of the masses

due to their unconstitutional attitude to the Fourth schedule of

Section (7) with Section 14, 15,16,17,18 and 33 to 41 of the 1999

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“It would amount to serious disservice to the nation and the entire

people of Nigeria, if General Muhammdu Buhari (rtd) as a former

Military dictator, cannot vacate our democratic space for genuine

democrat. What is life worth, in a country ruled by fear and

insecurity? Where peace and tranquility have taken an extended leave,

where the citizens are living like refuge in their homeland, where

youth has been pronounced a wasted generation! Nigerians should remain

steadfast in support of struggle against mis-governance of Muhammadu

Buhari.

Speaking on the Buhari vacation extension, Sulaiman who doubles as

Chairman, Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State

(CSCEOS) declared that the group was yet to be properly briefed on the

extension of President Buhari’s vacation and the position of the group

would soon make available to the public in the next twenty-four hours.