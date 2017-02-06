Anti-Buhari protest: Buhari’s government Godless…bound to fail -Activist

A human rights activist and Executive Chairman, Centre for Human
Rights and Social Justice(CHRSJ), Comrade Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman has
described the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government as
Godless administration which was bound to fail in all ramifications,
urging president Buhari and his co-travelers to stop playing and
challenging God because all the activities of the Federal Government
and its agents in recent past were competious narconic-narcuna,
political tenunation, political fudy gudy, political rodomorozing,
political jamermocule, political soneerbolizy and a political lulaby .
The rights activist who also faulted the anti-corruption crusade of
the Buhari led administration as being selective, which was against
the principle of equity, accountability, transparency and justice,
saying that Buhari has been protecting the fantastically corrupt set
of people, like the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF),
Mr. David Babachir Lawal, the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial
Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, among others, in his
government, saying that when the present administration drove the
masses of this country to the wall, people would fight back.
He maintained that the aforementioned set of people, have been alleged
of one corrupt practices or the other which the President was expected
to relieve them of their portfolio in his government as way to show
the important of this government slogan ‘Change Begins with me’ and
Mr. President’s Posture of ‘Change Mantra” with zero tolerance for
corruption, noting that this development was not acceptable to the
people of the country, calling on Buhari to sack Lawal and Magu
without further delaying in order to bring back the lost glory of his
government back on its anti-corruption crusade.
In a message to the ‘Anti-Buhari’s Protesters’ tagged ‘Enough is
Enough’ against the current economic hardship being experienced by the
Nigerian masses due to the anti-economic policies of Buhari’s
administration, which slated for Monday 6th of February, 2017 and held
in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State and a copy was made available to
newsmen on Monday, Comrade Sulaiman advised the well meaning
progressive Nigerians to unite against putting the present
administration of Buhari on its toes for the interest of the voiceless
masses.
CHRSJ boss lamented the state of the Nation as life has become
unbearable for the masses of the country since inception of Buhari’s
government in May 29th, 2015, disclosed that ‘economically’, the
country has been so much degenerated to the level of an managed
buoyant economy to a distressed and poverty stricken nation, adding
that the regime is Godless which would soon meet its dither and
waterloo.
Describing the way and manner in which security agents in the land,
forced the hip-hop star, Innocent Tuface Idibia to withdraw from the
protest, he described the plot of security agents to scuttle the mass
protest as barbaric, evil, unconstitutional, ungodly, undemocratic,
anathema, abomination and crime against humanity and God, stressing
that Nigerians have fed up and angry with all the economy policies of
Buhari’s administration, adding that the security agents had acted in
contrary to section 25,26,40 and 41 of the amended 1999 Constitution
of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
According to CHRSJ boss: “Our duty is to liberate Nigeria from shackle
of poverty, suffering, disease, squalor and undemocratic tendencies of
Buhari’s government.It is high time we all rose up to the challenges
posed by this endless suffering under Muhamamdu Buhari, so that the
labour of our heroes past shall not being in vain. Our ‘siddon-look’
posture will destroy the country. Nigeria shall one day be free and
that all evil men will perish because they are enemies of the masses
due to their unconstitutional attitude to the Fourth schedule of
Section (7) with Section 14, 15,16,17,18 and 33 to 41 of the 1999
Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.
“It would amount to serious disservice to the nation and the entire
people of Nigeria, if General Muhammdu Buhari (rtd) as a former
Military dictator, cannot vacate our democratic space for genuine
democrat. What is life worth, in a country ruled by fear and
insecurity? Where peace and tranquility have taken an extended leave,
where the citizens are living like refuge in their homeland, where
youth has been pronounced a wasted generation! Nigerians should remain
steadfast in support of struggle against mis-governance of Muhammadu
Buhari.
Speaking on the Buhari vacation extension, Sulaiman who doubles as
Chairman, Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State
(CSCEOS) declared that the group was yet to be properly briefed on the
extension of President Buhari’s vacation and the position of the group
would soon make available to the public in the next twenty-four hours.