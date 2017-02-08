Let’s build a great Nation, Madumere urges Nigerians

Pix: Imo Deputy Governor with the families of Mr. Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN) and his amiable wife, Dr and Dr. (Mrs) Uwakwe, Med. Director of FMC, Owerri, Venerable Dr. Sunday Iheruo (presiding Vicar of Chapel of Praise), his wife and children

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has charged Nigerians to develop the spirit of determination to pay the needed price to bring about positive changes in their lives and the society.

Prince Madumere made the clarion call while responding to a sermon delivered by Ven. Dr. Sunday Iheruo during the last Sunday church service in the Chapel of Praise of Church of Nigeria, Anglican communion at the his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi-Mbieri in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State.

Prince Madumere who read the first lesson from the book of Genesis chapter 17 verses 1 to 11 made passionate appeal to Imolites and Nigerians at large not to be demoralized by the present economic downturn. He charged them to rise to the occasion by using their ingenuity to contribute to the national development since development is every citizen’s concern.

He noted that most developed countries had passed through the same situation but were ready to pay the ultimate price of wearing their thinking cap and worked themselves out of the unfortunate situation.

He urged the worshippers to learn from the sacrifices of Jesus Christ for the salvation of man. He also reminded them about Father Abraham’s faith, sacrifice and obedience to God even in want.

He frowned at those who behave as though there is nothing they can do. He averred that there is a special gift deposited in every man, which ought to be discovered and developed to add value to himself and the society a large.

Speaking further in his words; “Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha has been making sacrifices to make free education at all levels practicable. Pa Obafemi Awolowo had to pay a price for Yorubas to acquire education, which has put them in advantageous position in Nigeria of today. I urge every Nigeria to reflect on the journey of great men, their sacrifices, determination and patriotic efforts to succeed and help their countries succeed. Let us learn from the ultimate Price Jesus Christ paid on the Cross of Calvary for salvation of mankind. For me there is no easy way out of the woods. Let us support the policies of Government by getting involved in the programmes to revive the economy and make Imo State and Nigeria better.”

Earlier in his sermon, Venerable Iheruo called on Christians to emulate Jesus Christ and the tortuous path he trod to save mankind from eternal ion condemnation. He also revealed that while salvation is free, there is a price to be paid as followers of Christ through their life style and self denial.

The presiding Vicar of Chapel of Praise also explained that in every covenant God made with man, there has always been a Price in proving man’s allegiance to God and then God in return turns around the situation of those who obeyed Him.

The high point of the Communion Service was the segment of re-dedication of the life of the Congregation to God even as Deputy Governor said he is ready to pay the price to follow The Lord Jesus Christ.