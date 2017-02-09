Anambra: Police Arrest Scores of cultists

The Anti-Cultism Squad, of the Anambra State Police Command, hinted that it arrested scores of cultists when it raided their hideouts in Obosi and Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Making this disclosure while reacting to the arrest, the Commander of the Anti cultism squad, Mr Christopher Bassey reiterated that the command would continue in its raid of black spots to rid the state of undesirable elements.

He commended Governor Willie Obiano for assisting the police through the Commissioner of police, Mr Sam Ukaula to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state hinting that crimes especially violent ones have been reduced to the barest minimum.

According to Mr Bassey, “people now sleep with their two eyes closed and I assure you that those arrested will be charged to court immediately.

When we arrest we counsel them and some when they regain their freedom will come back and thank us for counseling them”.

“Parents should help the society by monitoring the kind of company their wards keep because hard drugs’ influence contributes largely to the misbehavior they carry out” he stated.

In his reaction, an Idemili based legal practitioner, Barr. Pat Agbata said the Anti cultism Squad Commander, Mr Bassey, is doing a good Job in the state and needs the cooperation of the general public to function effectively”

“You can see that within few weeks of his arrival as the commander, cultism has been drastically reduced”.

The State Police Commissioner knows why he transferred him to head the Anti Cultism Squad” he posited.