I Will Support Revival of National Theatre – Gov. Ambode

Pix: From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and the Ag. General Manager, National Theatre, Mr. George Ufot during the inspection tour of the National Theatre in Lagos on Sunday.



Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has made a firm commitment to partner with the Federal Government for the renovation of the National Theatre, saying it is necessary to join hands to uplift national monuments.

The Governor made the commitment when he paid a join inspection visit to the National Theatre with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in Lagos on Sunday.

”I am going to support the whole concept of bringing this National Theatre back to life. This is not an investment for Lagos state, but a support for the rebirth of national heritage,” he said after the inspection.

The Governor said if the National Theatre becomes functional, Lagos

State, Nigeria and indeed the international community will benefit from it, adding that helping to revive the National Theatre is also part of his Administration’s vision to to use arts and culture to promote national heritage.

In his remarks, the Minister said he is excited and fulfilled at the

Governor’s expression of his firm commitment to the resuscitation of the National Theatre

”Frankly speaking, I cannot be happier than I am today that I have got the firm commitment of the Governor that he is going to partner with the Federal Government to bring back the National Theatre to what it used to be.

”I see this as a hand of friendship between the State and the Federal

Government in the area of reviving the creative industry and actually, this is the first major step in transforming the creative industry to a creative economy,” he added.