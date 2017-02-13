Uwazuruike blows hot…condemns allegations against Biafran agitators

*Phil Okose Onitsha*
The leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of
Biafra, MASSOB, now called Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph
Uwazurike has described charges leveled against MASSOB members and other
Biafra agitators as blackmail and frivolous.
Speaking through his Personal Assistant and Anambra North leader, Comrade
Emmanuel Omenka, he reiterated that, “we can not be involved in kidnapping,
killing and other crimes they associate us with as non violent body
fighting to actualize a sovereign State of Biafra”
Uwazurike was reacting to a three count charge of conspiracy, threat to
kill and kidnap the executives of motorcycle Union of Oji Union branch and
refusal to pay motorcycle toll ticket, brought against Ani Casmir and other
MASSOB members now at large.
The charge read in part thus: “that you Ani Casmir and others now at large
on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial
district, did with intent to intimidate or annoy Ilo Christian and other
members of Motor cycle Union executives, Oji-River branch, did threatened
to kidnap them and thereby committed an offence punishable under section
120 (b) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol.II, revised Laws of Enugu State
of Nigeria 2004”
“These claims/charges are meant to blackmail MASSOB because if you want to
hang a dog, you give it a bad name”, he stated.
“MASSOB has been part and parcel of security success in Anambra State and
entire Igbo speaking States so, there is no way we will be accomplices in
crime”
Even the Motorcycle Union that collaborated with the Police and charged the
MASSOB members to court has not returned two motorcycles and N125,600
belonging to the MASSOB members which they collected and the case is
adjourned to 22nd February 2017,” he revealed furthera.
“ Is not intimidation against MASSOB and we will not keep our hands akimbo
and watch our members being clamped down by security operatives because we
are a non violet organization; he fumed”.