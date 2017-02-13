Uwazuruike blows hot…condemns allegations against Biafran agitators

*Phil Okose Onitsha*

The leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of

Biafra, MASSOB, now called Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph

Uwazurike has described charges leveled against MASSOB members and other

Biafra agitators as blackmail and frivolous.

Speaking through his Personal Assistant and Anambra North leader, Comrade

Emmanuel Omenka, he reiterated that, “we can not be involved in kidnapping,

killing and other crimes they associate us with as non violent body

fighting to actualize a sovereign State of Biafra”

Uwazurike was reacting to a three count charge of conspiracy, threat to

kill and kidnap the executives of motorcycle Union of Oji Union branch and

refusal to pay motorcycle toll ticket, brought against Ani Casmir and other

MASSOB members now at large.

The charge read in part thus: “that you Ani Casmir and others now at large

on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial

district, did with intent to intimidate or annoy Ilo Christian and other

members of Motor cycle Union executives, Oji-River branch, did threatened

to kidnap them and thereby committed an offence punishable under section

120 (b) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol.II, revised Laws of Enugu State

of Nigeria 2004”

“These claims/charges are meant to blackmail MASSOB because if you want to

hang a dog, you give it a bad name”, he stated.

“MASSOB has been part and parcel of security success in Anambra State and

entire Igbo speaking States so, there is no way we will be accomplices in

crime”

Even the Motorcycle Union that collaborated with the Police and charged the

MASSOB members to court has not returned two motorcycles and N125,600

belonging to the MASSOB members which they collected and the case is

adjourned to 22nd February 2017,” he revealed furthera.

“ Is not intimidation against MASSOB and we will not keep our hands akimbo

and watch our members being clamped down by security operatives because we

are a non violet organization; he fumed”.