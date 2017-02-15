Canon to ‘Celebrate Africa’ with the launch of Consumer Products including the EOS 5D Mark IV

By Patrick Onuoha



Canon, a leader in imaging solutions, has reiterated its commitment to the African market by announcing the launch of its hero product EOS 5D Mark IV camera. Canon showcased their input to output professional consumer products covering both cameras and printers which are now available in the African region. Canon also announced the start of an Africa wide photo competition involving consumers under the theme ‘Celebrate Africa’.

The camera range unveiled includes models such as the EOS 80D, EOS760D, EOS 1300D, Power shot G7X MKII, Power Shot SX720 HS, Ixus 285HS and Pixma printersG4400, TS 5040 &the powerful and refined TS 9040- is a fully featured colour photo printer, scanner and copier with an elegant and compact exterior.

The much anticipated EOS 5D Mark IV, is the most recent addition to the legendary EOS 5D family and is now available in African markets. This announcement comes close on the heels of the Pixma series printers that were launched last year in Nairobi.

“Our focus on Africa is very clear, and is evident from how we have carved a new business division known as Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) to serve the regions needs to launching new and exciting products. We want to offer customers in Africa new innovation that is currently changing the way we capture, store and share images.” said Somesh Adukia, Sales Director – CCNA.

Further elaborating on the theme of ‘Celebrate Africa’ he added, “At Canon, we are passionate about enriching lives by bringing people and imaging technology together. Our ‘Celebrate Africa’ campaign that we kick off today is set to encourage people to capture the essence of Africa. This beautiful continent is rich in history with diverse people and cultures while juxtaposing the old and the new making it unique and awe inspiring. The products that we have launched today will enable all of us to depict Africa’s beauty and capture moments that allow us to make beautiful memories and make us proud to be on this continent.”

The ‘Celebrate Africa’ campaign is targeting consumers from all walks of life. It will be activated through an online competition where Canon is encouraging people from across the continent to submit images captured by them under any of the three categories: People of Africa, Africa’s City life or Africa’s Landscape and Wildlife. More details can be found at www.Picfair.com/CelebrateAfrica. The competition will run from February 7, 2017 till April 15, 2017 and has a range of prizes to be won by those who send the most compelling images.

“Our brand promise is to help people realise the power of image. The latest range of products establishes Canon’s unparalleled expertise in imaging and reflects the innovation and best technology we strive to give to our customers,” added Somesh.