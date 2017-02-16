Police Officer makes love to my wife on my bed – Keke Cyclist cries out

Mr. Emmanuel Esonwune a Keke transporter based here in Owerri Imo State and who hails from Umuorlihi Umuorlu-Isu in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, has cried out aloud over how a Police officer has taken over his wife after an illicit affair.

In a petition sent to the Imo State Commissioner of Polce, Esonune said: “I am constrained to draw your attention to the calculated plot of one of your officers by name Supol Abiola of the Imo State Police Command, to destroy my family by going into illicit love affairs with my wife who is equally a Police Officer under your Command.

“I am married to Mrs. Hope Esonwune, from Umunkwo Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli L.G.A. of Imo State. Our marriage was contracted in 2003 and is blessed with three children. My wife was a good and loving woman, mother and companion to me and my children, but the peace in my home got shattered when the devil struck, using your Officer, Supol Abiola as his agent. Supol Abiola is having a love affair with my wife. He carries her to different fast food joints, hotels, guest houses and other places.

“At times when they notice that I would not be home on time, they enter my bedroom to make love.

“Recently, Supol Abiola manipulated and indeed influenced the transfer of my wife from the Officers Mess to the C.I.D. Department of the Imo State Police Command, in order to have easier access to her.

“I have on several occasions confronted them on the road, even while driving the Police Hilux Van which they use to cruise around the town, sometimes with my children and without shame. It is very unfortunate

“Supol Abiola as a married man has intentionally undertaken to destroy my young family by sleeping with my wife, whom I labored under the sun to train, both at the Secondary School level and also at the Police Training College in Enugu State. The influence of Supol Abiola over my wife has completely turned her into a nagging woman who now see me as an ordinary man on the Street, with no responsibility. As I write this letter to you, my life is danger and I no longer feel safe in my house.

“The worst aspect of the crisis is that my wife allegedly, acting on the influence of Supol Abiola, packed out of my house with my children and properties which I sweated to acquire. She packed out on the 24th of December, 2016.

“I have taken definite steps as a man to enforce my rights as a husband and as a father to my children. Nevertheless, this letter is to formally inform you Sir that Supol Abiola of the CID Department, Imo State Police Command is threatening my life after destabilizing my family.”

“I pray you to take urgent steps to quiet the crisis which has almost destroyed my once happy and joyful family.”