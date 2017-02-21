3 cultists renounce membership during Anambra varsity matriculation

At least three cultists renounced their membership of cultism during the 17th matriculation ceremony of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, COOU, Igbariam campus, Anambra State, even as the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Fidelis Okafor vowed to have zero tolerance of cultism.

Praying God to forgive them since they have turned a new leave and swore to be of good behaviour, Venerable J.K.J. Onuorah, Acting Head, Department of Accountancy, urged them to always live by the oath which they took as bonafide undergraduates of the institution and focus on their studies.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor said that he would not hesitate to arrest and handover to the security operatives any cultist caught.

He reminded the matriculants that “cultism is proscribed by the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria many years ago and it directed Universities across the country to expel any member of any cult group from the Universities and to handover such students to the police for prosecution. “

“You are therefore not only advised but also warned to keep away from cultism. Cultism will ruin your life, your career and your families.

As you step into the university you will encounter the good, the bad and the ugly and it is our wish that you encounter the God-fearing ones.

A powerful and dynamic security network exists in the University to monitor and apprehend cult members. So say no to cultism today” he warned.

“ Woe unto the student that will be discovered to be a cultist in this University. If anybody approached you to join a secret cult do not hesitate to make a report to the security department of the University or the Dean of student Affairs or to any Priest on campus”, the V.C warned them.

The Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction that the name of the University has greatly improved in the eyes of the public and can not therefore compromise through deviant behaviours of a few student miscreants.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the matriculants to the Vice Chancellor by the Deans of various faculties for admission as bonafide under graduates of the University.