Lagos Pastor sacked for sleeping with female members, duping others

A serving pastor with popular Lagos church, City of Dominion Deliverance Ministry, Ken Egbule has been sacked by the church management for allegedly obtaining by trick sex from some female members of the church.

Delta State-born Egbule was chased away from the church located at Ogunbambi Street, off Padolf Avenue, Hostel Bus stop in Egbe, a suburb of Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that apart from allegedly obtaining sex from these women, he was also accused of collecting fees for prayer from any member of the church who wanted special prayer.

But he met his waterloo after he got engaged in a fight with a certain female member of the church simply identified as Ada, who accused the sacked pastor of sleeping with her bosom friend.

A source told our correspondent that Ada, who had come to the pastor’s house unannounced, caught him right in the act with her friend, This resulted into an heated arguments and later to fight.

The brawl was later reported to the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Mrs Mary- Sherry Osakwe, who then summoned Egbule to know what led to the fight.

It was right then that the church leader discovered that Egbule had allegedly slept with most of the female members of the church both single and married.

Our correspondent learnt that some of these women also came to testify and confessed of their encounter with Egbule and how he had also tricked them to part with money as prayer fees.

Consequently, the pastor was sacked and his dismissal was announced to the entire congregation during last Sunday service.

When our correspondent contacted the church’s General Overseer, she confirmed the incident and said she had to send Egbule away for his shameful conduct which was not in line with the teaching as a Christian.

On why she did not give him opportunity to repent instead of sacking him, Pastor Mrs Osakwe said Egbule did not only had issues with those female members of the church, they were not happy that he had been tricking them to part with money for prayer.

The female clergy said keeping such character in the church will not be in the interest of the members and the entire church.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that 50-year-old Egbule was married and had two children but sadly couple of years ago, both the wife and the two children had died and since then, he had not married.

Our correspondent learnt that the case of sexual assault has been reported to the police by the victims but the General Overseer has prevented the members from further pursuing the assault in court.