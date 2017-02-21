MY PEOPLE,MY PEOPLE AND THE PRESS WEEK ABRACADABRA.

By Prof. Protus Nathan Uzorma

This article was published in 2013during the Imo press week and it generated interest and controversies. I wishto remind Imolites of what I said about Gov. Rochas administration few yearsago, as you read consider if there is any change so far. The press in Imo state last two weeks celebrated their pressweek with too many activities that ushered in the main event on Friday 6thDec. 2013 which witnessed the cream of the society. The executive governorChief Rochas Okorocha, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, Senator Chris Anyanwu, Hon. Dr.Eddie Mbadiwe, and others were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.

The main guest speaker was Dr. Casmir Anyanwu while myself (ProfNathan Protus Uzorma) and Hon. Nike Oparandudu the Commissioner for internallygenerated revenue and pension affairs discussed the paper. However, I had onMonday 2nd of Dec delivered my paper on “The Press and the Society: TheCase Study of Imo State”. Though before the lecture, the Governor had in hisspeech admonished the press to engage in investigative journalism and creditedhis achievements to those of us who have constructively criticized him. In hisusual manner of massaging the emotion of the masses, he urged PDP to shut upbecause his achievements speak for him.

Gov. Okorocha swayed the emotion of the Imo masses while cheeringthem with his usual deceptive slogan of “My people, my people” the wisemultitude re-echoed, “We are hungry, we are hungry.” It is hitherto obvioustoday that money is not in circulation in Imo State reason being that the truephilosophy and proper application of “my people my people” which is driven bylove is lacked. The erudite scholar Hon. Dr. Casmir Anyanwu upon mounting therostrum brought the attention of Imo Journalist to many important nationalissues.

Dr. Casmir while speaking on the topic: “The Press As Watch Dogof The Society” emphasized on the need for the press to watch the Economy,politics, religious and other social issues that have affected the society inone way or the other. The aspect that caught my interest was when he urged thejournalist to monitor both the Federal and states Governments on the area ofbudget implementation. He also spoke of the clearance of the former DeputyGovernor Chief Jude Agbaso by EFCC as a thing that has shown how this presentadministration is free from corruption and much more.

At the end of the lecture, while discussing the paper as awatch dog, I brought the attention of Imo people to Gov. Okorocha’s 2013 budgettagged “The Rescue Budget 2” on page 9, paragraph 4; Gov. Rochas has this tosay, “We rescue Okigwe city by breaking the jinx of non development for decadesby a programme of total transformation of the area through the dualization andconstruction of the relevant roads. Award of contract for construction of afive star Princes Hotel for which 40 percent of the contract sum has been paidwould go a long way in providing quality hotel accommodation that is vital tothe growth of the tourism industry…” I urge every Imo person to go to Okigweand see if the so called Princes Hotel is like a place where such acclaimedhuge sum of 40 percent has been invested. Oh another ABRAKATABRA and magicalJANTAMANTA?

The same day, time and venue and in the presence of Imojournalist, I referred them to page 11 paragraph 4 of the same Rescue MissionBudget Speech where Gov. Rochas has this to say, “We rescued the state from theshame of not building guest houses for late Barrister Sam Mbakwe, by buildingnot only a befitting home for him but also building a befitting home for allformer Governors like Chief Achike Udenwa, Evan Enwerem and Ikedi Ohakim, asprovided for by the law of Imo State”.

The above can be verified from anywhere in the world thatGov. Okorocha lied to Imo people. I now challenge Chief Rochas to mention thecommunity, street, or anywhere in Nigeria where such buildings are located; ifI am faulted on this, I shall apologize to Imo people and at the same timeapologize to my Governor Chief Rochas Okorocha.

In the same vein, on page 11 paragraphs 9 of the same budgetGov. Rochas Okorocha has this to say, “We rescue Imo State University fromimminent collapse by increasing their subvention by over 200 percent. TheUniversity now receives a monthly subvention of N252 million as against N57million monthly paid by the Ikedi Ohakim administration…” This is exactly thesound of a bitter cola which eventually tastes differently. It should be notedhere that while IMSU was receiving N57 million during Chief Ohakim’s tenure,they did not loose any accreditation but the moment the subvention wasincreased, IMSU lost accreditation in many vital faculties like Law faculty andothers. Gov. Okorocha should tell us why.

On page 13 paragraphs 6 of the same budget speech ChiefOkorocha has this to say, “Our legacy projects like Imo Towers of 1000 HousingUnits targeted at high network individuals and our citizens in the diaspora,the Ecumenical Center known as Amarachi and the Magnificent Towers known as“Akachi,” the five Star crystal Hotel, Ultra-modern Shopping Malls, multi-levelcar parks, the Ultra-modern Judiciary Headquarters, all designed to put Imostate in the Guinness Book of Records. At present 40 percent of the contractsum for these projects has been paid.” I shall only ask one question to Imopeople, have we now entered into the Guinness Book of Records? The answer isthat we are all now in the “Guinness Book of Shame” curtsey of our GovernorRochas Okorocha.

We were implored by Gov. Rochas to involve in investigativejournalism, which in his words, “is one of the best forms of journalism…” Yes,I am of the view that if we put our best effort in this connection, many thingswill not go wrong the way they are now. Investigative reporting, wherejournalists invest time and effort to ferret out and expose wrongdoing, is for me the most celebrated form

of watchdog journalism. F …