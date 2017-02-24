ICPC forces Benue Polytechnic to award student Certificate 7 Years after Graduation

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has facilitated the release of the Statement of Result to a former student of the Benue State Polytechnic, Mrs. Monica Kyasamkombo, after seven years delay.

Mrs. Kyasakombo who read Marketing at the Makurdi Study Centre of the Ugbokolo based school in 2008, had her certificate wrongly withheld by the school management after completion of the programme.

Mrs. Kyasakombo, in her petition to ICPC, disclosed that she had enrolled as a Higher National Diploma (HND) student in the institution in January, 2007. At the completion of her studies in December, 2008 the institution failed to issue her any evidence of having attended the school or completing her studies there.

Her repeated efforts to get the school to release her Statement of Result or certificate failed prompting her to petition ICPC.

Acting on the petition, ICPC launched an investigation into the matter and directed the institution to issue the petitioner her statement of result pending the release of her certificate.

Out of gratitude, Mrs. Kyasakombo wrote a letter of appreciation to the Commission, expressing her gratitude for the prompt attention her petition received which has led to the issuance of her statement of result.

Acting further, ICPC Chairman, Mr. Ekpo Nta has directed that steps should be taken (through the National Board for Technical Education) to prevent such occurrences in the issuance of certificates to graduands in all polytechnics across the nation.