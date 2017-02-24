Witches cast spell on Donald Trump

“It is becoming obvious that the demonic realm is stirred by presence of the United States of America, Donald Trump, as witches all over the world have vowed to cast a spell on him,” Dave Kubal, president of Intercessors for America (IFA) has alleged.

Kubal said a worldwide call for witches—and those willing to attempt witchcraft for the first time—to cast a spell harming Donald Trump.

According to IFA, the ritual is to be done at the stroke of midnight on waning crescent moon ritual days, which are Feb. 24 (midnight, Friday evening), March 26, April 24, May 23, June 21 (especially important as it is the summer solstice), etc. until Trump leaves office.

“Whether or not this call for spells pans out and people act on it, we feel compelled, as the Body of Christ and intercessors, to come against this evil with immediate and powerful prayer,” the IFA reports.