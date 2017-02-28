Let’s partner for progress, NIMASA urges Nigerians

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety

Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has urged Nigerians to partner with

the Agency to ensure a virile maritime industry as the activities of the

Agency impact on the lives of all Nigerians. This is given the fact that

virtually every product used by Nigerians comes through the Sea and NIMASA

is the government Agency saddled with the responsibility of ensuring

seamless and secured sea transportation, without negative impact on the

environment.

The DG made this call during a breakfast meeting with media stakeholders

held in Lagos. He said that the essence of the Agency’s continuous

interaction with the media was in recognition of the role they play in

information dissemination and in educating the public. He charged them on

professionalism to generate sufficient and accurate information on issues

to advance credible and reliable reportage to elicit trust and hope in the

public.

He further urged them to use their platform to educate the public on the

activities of NIMASA stating that it will create awareness on the Agency’s

strides to advance the maritime industry for the growth of the Nigerian

economy.

According to the DG “*A lot of Nigerians have various misconceptions about

NIMASA and its activities, hence the need for synergy with the media. We

are regulating the maritime sector on behalf of Nigerians with the backing

of the Federal Government to ensure that we advance our maritime sector.

NIMASA is charged with the responsibility of regulating shipping activities

and the promotion of indigenous shipping in Nigeria. 90% of world trade is

by sea and 65% of vessels heading to Africa visit Nigeria. By this we have

the responsibility of ensuring safe and secure transportation of goods and

services to Nigeria”* he said.

Dr. Peterside said that the present management of the Agency which was

given the mandate of restructuring, repositioning and reforming the

maritime sector by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Honourable

Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has taken

strategic steps to ensure that the mandate is achieved in line with the

Administration’s change Agenda.

I

In his words “*to ensure that our mandate is achieved, we developed a

medium term strategic plan with five pillars viz; Survey, inspection and

certification transformation; environment, security, search and rescue

transformation initiative; Digital transformation strategy; capacity

building initiative and cultural and structural reform*”.

The Director General noted that the steps taken are yielding results and

this is evident in the reduction of piracy and other sea related crimes in

the Nigerian territorial waters.

Dakuku also stated that the Agency is in the process of rebranding and that

the New NIMASA brand would be unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on the

20th of April, 2017. This would coincide with the meeting of the

Association of African Heads of Maritime Administrations to be hosted by

the Agency in conjunction with the International Maritime Organisation

(IMO) in Abuja from 19th -21st of April 2017. The DG said with the hosting

of the event, Nigeria is set to become a leading voice in the comity of

maritime Nations especially as the country seeks election into the category

C of the IMO Council seat in November, 2017.

In response, to the DG’s comments, the Chairman of the Association of Radio

News Managers, Mr. Charles Kalu commended Dr. Peterside for his

achievements within a short time of assumption of duty, he said that as a

pressure group, meetings of this nature would help them during their

reportage. He also appealed to the DG to look for avenues on the various

media platforms to reach out to the public.

It should be noted that NIMASA was established by the merger of the defunct

Joint Maritime Labour Industrial Council (JOMALIC) and the Nigerian

Maritime Authority (NMA) in 2007 to regulate shipping and shipping

activities as well as promote indigenous participation in shipping.