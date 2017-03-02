Customs Duty: NCS Gives Deadline for Clearance of Vehicles

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has
approved a grace period of one month, between Monday 13th March to
Wednesday 12th April 2017 for owners of all vehicles within the Country
whose customs duty has not been paid, to do so.
Consequently, all motor dealers and private owners of such vehicles are
advised to visit the nearest Customs Zonal Office to pay the appropriate
Customs Duty on them.
The Four Zonal Offices of the Nigeria Customs Service are: Zone A
Headquarters, No. 1 Harvey Road, Yaba, Lagos; Zone B Headquarters, Kabala
Doki, Kaduna; Zone C Headquarters, Nigeria Ports Authority, Port Harcourt
and Zone D Headquarters, Yelwa Tudu Road, Bauchi State.
The CGC therefore calls on all persons in possession of such vehicles to
take advantage of the grace period to pay appropriate duties on them, as
there will be an aggressive anti-smuggling operation to seize as well as
prosecute owners of such smuggled vehicles after the deadline of Wednesday
12th April, 2017.
For the avoidance of doubt, all private car owners who are not sure of the
authenticity of their vehicles customs documents can also approach the
Zonal Offices to verify with a view to complying with the provision of the
law.