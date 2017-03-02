Customs Duty: NCS Gives Deadline for Clearance of Vehicles

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has

approved a grace period of one month, between Monday 13th March to

Wednesday 12th April 2017 for owners of all vehicles within the Country

whose customs duty has not been paid, to do so.

Consequently, all motor dealers and private owners of such vehicles are

advised to visit the nearest Customs Zonal Office to pay the appropriate

Customs Duty on them.

The Four Zonal Offices of the Nigeria Customs Service are: Zone A

Headquarters, No. 1 Harvey Road, Yaba, Lagos; Zone B Headquarters, Kabala

Doki, Kaduna; Zone C Headquarters, Nigeria Ports Authority, Port Harcourt

and Zone D Headquarters, Yelwa Tudu Road, Bauchi State.

The CGC therefore calls on all persons in possession of such vehicles to

take advantage of the grace period to pay appropriate duties on them, as

there will be an aggressive anti-smuggling operation to seize as well as

prosecute owners of such smuggled vehicles after the deadline of Wednesday

12th April, 2017.

For the avoidance of doubt, all private car owners who are not sure of the

authenticity of their vehicles customs documents can also approach the

Zonal Offices to verify with a view to complying with the provision of the

law.