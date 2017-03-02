Nigerian Navy partners with Imo on security

Pix: Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere receiving an Award of

Appreciation on behalf of Governor Okorocha from the Flag officer

Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral IfeolaMohammed when the

officers of Nigerian Navy paid him a courtesy visit in his office in

Government House, Owerri, Imo state*

The Imo State government has reiterated its commitment to the security of

lives and property of Imolites as has embraced partnership with the

Nigerian Navy in security and maritime development in the State.

Prince Madumere, the Deputy Governor of Imo state who received officers of

the Nigerian Navy in his office on behalf of Governor Okorocha said the

State is excited with the renewed presence of the Nigerian Navy in the

State and pledged to provide all necessary logistics needed.

Madumere stated that the Imo government will play a complementary role in

ensuring that work commences at the proposed Naval Base in Osse-moto in

Oguta local government area of the State, promising that the Certificate of

Occupancy needed for the full takeover of the place will be provided as

soon as possible.

He described the Navy and other security agencies in the country as the

pride of the nation, adding that the State would immediately improvise an

office for the officers pending the completion of the place.

*Price Eze Madumere stated that the economy of the state has turned

around which is occasioned by the prudent management of the State’s

scarce resources by Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Rescue Mission government,

pointing out the urban renewal going on is to make Imo better and

conducive for investments.

Earlier in his remarks, the flag officer commanding Naval training

command, Rear Admiral Ifeola Mohammed owho spoke on behalf of the Chief of

Naval Staff commended the State government for its support to the Nigerian

Navy in the discharge of its constitutional roles, especially its support

in several infrastructural projects and provision of utility vehicles to

Nigeria Navy Finance and Logistics College Owerrinta, Abia State.*

Rear Admiral Mohammed speaking on security concern of the State pledged,

on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, to work in concert with other sister

agencies to support the efforts of Imo government in ensuring effective

security of lives and property in the State.

He said: “Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics would continue to

participate in the internal security architecture of the State. The

Nigerian Navy would work in close collaboration with other security

agencies towards ensuring a conducive environment for social, economic and

human capacity.”

He revealed the Navy’s intention to commence the development of the land

at Osse–Moto donated by the State government in 1982, adding that the

presence of the Navy in Osse moto would attract maritime investment and

economic prosperity for the State.

High point of the courtesy visit was the presentation of an award of

appreciation to Governor Okorocha through Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy

Governor of Imo State for his complementary role in the security of the

state.