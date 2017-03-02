No going back on renewed vision of AUN – Interim President

Interim President of American University of Nigeria, Professor Le Gene Quesenberry, has pledged continuity with renewed vigor in the administration of the University.

“We have unfinished business to a renewed vision of AUN as an academic institution committed to excellence in education,” she said, in her first communication to students, parents, faculty, staff, and administrators, following the recent change in the university’s leadership.

“The university has flourished upon the foundation built by my predecessor, Dr. Margee Ensign, and others who preceded her in the presidency, other key posts, and faculty positions. Every school at AUN has made great strides in reflecting our mission of excellence in education.

“With the combined efforts of everyone, the next strategic plan will align our collective work as a university community.

“Quality will be our mantra. We will pursue those structures and results that will lead to the recognition of the American University of Nigeria as a ranked institution graduating future leaders of the country and continent and producing research that will benefit Nigeria.

“We have unfinished business as well as the business attached to a renewed vision of AUN as an academic institution committed to excellence in education. With your continued effort and sustained energy, we will do that work together.

“I express my unfailing gratitude to the members of the community who have brought AUN to this point of transition. The provost and I celebrate your accomplishments and ask for your continued hard work.”

The Board of Trustees had named Quesenberry, a professor of law and provost of the university as interim President on February 25, following the resignation of Dr. Ensign. Dean of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Ahmad Hosseini, was named Interim Provost.

A statement by Mr. YahayaZango, Vice President for Administration, which conveyed the decisions of the Board, also thanked President Ensign for her stewardship and wished her well in her future endeavors. Mr. Zango also congratulated Prof Quesenberry and Dr. Hosseini on their new appointment.