Indomie to reward customers in cash for scholarship promo

By Patrick Onuoha

Nigeria’s leading noodles brand, Indomie Instant noodles has announced the kick-off of yet another exciting consumer enabling promotion tagged “Indomie Cash for Scholarship Promo” which is expected to run till the month of April, 2017.

Consumers of Indomie Instant Noodles are expected to participate by collecting and cutting all 18 letters from Indomie Noodles packs to complete the phrase “INDOMIE LIKE NO OTHER”. After presenting the 18 letters that form the phrase at designated redemption centres consumers stand the chance of being rewarded with prizes such as: premium brand bicycles, 150,000 Naira worth of scholarships to support their education.

Speaking about the Promo, Brand Manager, Indomie Instant Noodles, Mr. Amber Yadav, said:“the cash for scholarship promo is borne out of Indomie’s desire to enable consumers achieve their dreams of a better life for tomorrow. Wole Soyinka, Chinue Achebe and Tafawa Balewa might not have achieved greatness without education and Indomie believes an educated person is better equipped to make better choices relating toquality of life and even brands they consume, such as Indomie.”

The Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju also explained that the Cash for Scholarship promo is another opportunity for consumers to be appreciated by Indomie.

According to Tope “the modality for winning in this promo is effortless. All that is required if for the consumer to collect different letters contained in each promo pack till they complete the 18 letters that make up the sentence ‘INDOMIE LIKE NO OTHER’. Once these 18 letters are complete, they win instant prizes of bicycles and scholarship worth 150, 000 Nairaat any of our redemption centres” stated Ashiwaju.

Ashiwaju therefore urged all consumers of the brand to participate in the promo by continuously cutting and collecting the required 18 Letters till they eventually become winners, as the promo was specifically designed with the aim of supporting consumer to achieve their dreams of a better and quality life.

Indomie is,however, not new to providing scholarships to its teeming consumers as the brand recently offered twelve Postgraduate students from different Universities across the country scholarship worth N450,000 each in the Indomie MSc Nutrition Scholarship Awards 2016.

The brand has continued to focus on its greatest assets which are an informed consumer and provision of unmatched quality products; these brand priorities have seen the Indomie retain its leadership position in the marketplace and endear the brand jealously into the hearts of informed consumers who always go for the best.