ROCHAS, I JUST REMEMBERED THE PAST: IS OHAKIM IN AFGHANISTAN NOW?

By Prof. Protus Nathan Uzorma

Note: This article was written and published in 2011.

My readers would remember that I had published an article of this nature during the Imo political or guber election in 2011. I am revisiting this in view of the present situation in Imo state. I write in profound equanimity and with full conviction that those who know will understand.

A farmer’s boy went looking for snails according to Aesop’s fables, and when he had picked up both his hands full, he set about making a fire at which to roast them; for he meant to eat them. When it got well alight and the snails began to feel the heat, they gradually withdrew more and more into their shells with the hissing noise they always make when they do so. When the boy heard it, he said, “You abandoned creatures, how can you find heart to whistle when your houses are burning?”

In a similar case, Aesop the great philosopher further told a story of one blind man who had so fine a sense of touch that, when any animal was put into his hands, he would tell what it was merely by the feel of it. One day the cub of a wolf was put into his hands, and he was asked what it was. He felt it for some time, and he said, “Indeed, I am not sure whether it is a wolf’s cub or a fox’s: but this I know-it would never do to trust it in a sheepfold”.

From the first story, there are more to learn as it relates to the politics of Imo state. But who will do the magic? After all evil propensities are already shown. I am not too sure what this type of politics is, but all I know is that it will not be safe trusting this sheep in the hand of a wolf. We need the mystical wand of Moses and the beatitude prayer of Jesus Christ to save Imo State and to turn the heart of Pharaohs hitherto in our land.

I’m convinced that by virtue of their multiplicity and limited knowledge and power, the gods (demons) of paganism are incapable of establishing political stability and security in a society like ours, this deficiency according to the great Jewish historian Josephus “forced both gods and men to make use of magic”-which is an inactive power independent of gods and men, but which could be activated by the aid of incantations and rituals in order to accomplish supernatural deeds. Sumero-Akkadian and Canaanite religious literature amply attest the employment of magic by gods to accomplish definite purposes. The Babylonian creation Epic (Enuma Elish) reports that in the struggle against the primeval pair, Tiamat and Apsu, the hero of the young generation of gods, Ea-Enki, killed Apsu with the aid of a spell which he recited. It should be noted that it was by virtue of his knowledge of effective spells and rituals that Ea-Enki had the title “Lord of Incantation” and was reputed to be the god of magic par excellence.

In a political battle with Tiamat Marduk, the champion of the gods, used among other weapons a “red paste” which he held between his lips, red being the magic color for warding off evil influences. Moreover, before proclaiming Marduk as their chief god, the gods in assembly tested him to ascertain whether he possessed the requisite knowledge of magic, without which no god could rule supreme. In order to prove this, by his spoken word he made a piece of cloth vanish and reappear.

Political “wars” are fought in different ways and manner even among the gods of celestial antiquities. The battle is both objective and subjective. In Imo, the people involved fought with their egos so close to their positions as a result when their position failed, their ego went with it. In the words of Colin Powell, “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work”. For Aristotle, the statesman is equipped not by philosophy but by practical wisdom”. It is very unfair to be unfair to your fellow human. Yes, I will not be as those who spend the day in complaining of headache and the night in drinking the wine that gives it.

Rochas is a natural man who according to him is on a rescue mission, and has succeeded in rescuing Imo from Ohakim. Has Rochas truly rescued Imo or on a mission to enrich himself? The evidence on ground speaks volume. Like Winston Churchill, “The price of greatness is responsibility”. It is on record however that Rochas benefited from the administration of Ohakim. Yes, Rochas during Ohakim’s tenure nominated the sole administrator of Ideato South and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and consequently brought the contractor that did the road in his village.

Rochas made a beautiful promise to Ohakim during the guber campaign of sending him to Afghanistan as an Ambassador. Well, a man who is ungrateful is often less to blame than his benefactor. The battle is fought lost and won, why has Owelle refused to fulfill his promise to Ohakim? I guess Ohakim (just like many Imo people) is waiting for the fulfillment of this too.

It was strange to the gods in the Epic of Enuma Elish when Enki destroyed Apsu with magical spell. And the political cum spiritual battle between Marduk and other space entities, Marduk overcame at the time when all hope was lost and consequently became a worshipful master. I do not know why things have always turned out this way in Imo state. Who knows the mind of God for Imo people? I am sure that God has a way of rewarding men with evil and ignoble intentions. Consequently, the same people who clapped for him in error now are standing in full awe and akimbo staring at him with deep murmuring. Though I had predicted our today from yesterday. In the words of Plato, “A state arises, as I conceive, out of the needs of mankind; no one is self-sufficing, but all of us have many wants.

Okorocha should not be deterred; he should be mindful of those good programmes of his (if he has any) and build on them. Whether he is praised or not, should not border him; he should remain focused. After all, Fashola of Lagos state upon all his achievement is still seen as an evil man in the sight of political opposition.Owelle should be serious with good agenda. “Any man according to Plato may easily do harm, but not every man can do good to another”. I am saying this because I am not interested in picking up crumbs of compassion thrown from the table of someone who considers himself master of all, god of the poor, god of scholarship, etc when in reality he is on a mission to enrich himself. For such person, according to Wole Soyinka “Books and all forms of writing are terror to those who wish to suppress the truth” and like Chinua Achebe “One of the truest tests of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised”.

Rochas did inform us where Ohakim will be sent to as an Ambassador before he won the election; today he is yet to fulfill this all important promise. Is there wisdom in negating this promise? In the words of Napoleon Hill, “Genuine wisdom is usually conspicuous through silent and modesty.” But we know who our leader is. We know our governor. Wisdom has taught us who is who. Education takes one from cocksure ignorance to thoughtful uncertainty. It is not received rather achieved. If a man’s education is finished, he is finished. Education can’t make us all leaders, but it can teach us which leader to follow. You know much if you know how to live and who to follow.

Every time I see grandfather’s sword, I want to go to war. But every time I notice grandfather’s wooden leg, I cool down. We must be alive to be governed. Every state has its angel and its devil. Even God who is against idol worship warned humanity thus, “Thou shall not revile the gods, nor curse the ruler of thy people” Exo. 22:28. Peace is the key. We are from the same state. We are brothers. Action is the real measure of intelligence. Truth does not fail. Great men are not always wise but wise men are always great.