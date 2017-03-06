Verve Introduces Multipurpose Card for the Music and Entertainment Industry

By Patrick Onuoha

Smarting from the success it recorded in the provision of multifunctional card for University of Ilorin in 2014, Verve International is set to developing an array of identity solutions to address various indigenous challenges faced by industries in the country as it partners with PMAN and Heritage Bank to provide payment identity card.

The card is designed to globally authenticate each artiste’s involvement in the Nigerian music and entertainment industry. It also offers members the opportunity to protect their works and intellectual property through the Global System One ﴾GSI﴿, to prevent unauthorized duplications (piracy) or usage.

Heritage Bank’s relationship with the PMAN led to the introduction of the PMAN Membership Biometric Identity Card (PMBIC). Following the partnership, indigenous payment card brand, Verve has been named the official card provider.

The Membership Card is aimed at driving accessibility, security, trust, convenience and cost effectiveness and it enhances global recognition and authentication of artistes in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and is opened to the general public especially those in the music and entertainment industry.

Speaking about the development, Marketing Manager, Verve International Enyioma Anaba, stated:

‘This is an innovation that is undoubtedly apt for the Nigerian Entertainment Industry. Apart from the fact that it is a payment card, it also serves the same identification purpose as an international passport. We achieved a huge success at the University of Ilorin in 2014; this is another major one. We look forward to addressing identity challenges in different sectors in the country.’

The scheme additionally qualifies every user and four members of their family for a special annual renewable health insurance package; personal and accident insurance scheme worth N5, 000, 000; hassle-free access to embassies and high commissions in Nigeria for visa services and pension plan for aged and retired members to the tune of N100, 000 monthly and access to PMAN legal services for local and international contract reviews and personal matters.