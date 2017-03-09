22,463 Nigerian refugees Return from Niger Republic

Officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Borno State
Emergency Management (BOSEMA) in collaboration with Nigerian Immigration
service have registered 22, 463 returnees from Niger Republic to Damsak
Town in Mobar L.G.A Borno state.
A statement by Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Information officer, NEMA North East said ” the influx of the returnees displaced by insurgency is as a result of an
Agreement signed between Nigeria, cameroun and Niger for the safe and
dignified return of the displaced persons. Over 10000 returnees are also
expected to be registered upon return in the next few days. The team also
conducted a needs assessment to facilitate the provision of aid and relief
intervention . The International Red cross is providing food for the
returnees, while UNICEF is providing medical care supported by officials of
Mobar Local government.
“As a proactive measure preparations are being made to receive and register
more returnees expected to arrive from cameroun through Banki town in Bama
LGA and Ngamboru Ngala in Ngala LGA.
“A team of major humanitarian partners comprising UN Office of Coordination
of Humanitarian Activities OCHA, World food Program WFP, United Nations
High commission for Refugees UNHCR, and Government agencies will conduct a
sectoral assessment in Damasak to complement any gaps in providing needs
relating to shelter, food security, water and sanitation.”