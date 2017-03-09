22,463 Nigerian refugees Return from Niger Republic

Officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Borno State

Emergency Management (BOSEMA) in collaboration with Nigerian Immigration

service have registered 22, 463 returnees from Niger Republic to Damsak

Town in Mobar L.G.A Borno state.

A statement by Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Information officer, NEMA North East said ” the influx of the returnees displaced by insurgency is as a result of an

Agreement signed between Nigeria, cameroun and Niger for the safe and

dignified return of the displaced persons. Over 10000 returnees are also

expected to be registered upon return in the next few days. The team also

conducted a needs assessment to facilitate the provision of aid and relief

intervention . The International Red cross is providing food for the

returnees, while UNICEF is providing medical care supported by officials of

Mobar Local government.

“As a proactive measure preparations are being made to receive and register

more returnees expected to arrive from cameroun through Banki town in Bama

LGA and Ngamboru Ngala in Ngala LGA.

“A team of major humanitarian partners comprising UN Office of Coordination

of Humanitarian Activities OCHA, World food Program WFP, United Nations

High commission for Refugees UNHCR, and Government agencies will conduct a

sectoral assessment in Damasak to complement any gaps in providing needs

relating to shelter, food security, water and sanitation.”