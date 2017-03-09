4 Bag Five Years Jail Term for Fake Currency Possession

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today March 9, 2017 secured

the conviction of four counterfeit currency dealers before Justice Simon

Amobeda of the Federal High Court Kebbi on a four count charge of

conspiracy and possession of counterfeit currency.

The convicts, Usman Ahmed, Isiyaku Mohammed, Mohammed Abubakar Badadi and

Rilwanu Abdullahi were arrested by officers of the Nigeria Security and

Civil Defence Corps at Birnin Kebbi while in possession of a sum of

N583,000 (Five Hundred and Eighty Three Thousand Naira Only) in fake one

thousand Naira notes.

The case was eventually transferred to the commission for further

investigation.

After listening to the charge, all the accused persons pleaded guilty to

the four count charge.

In view of the plea of the accused persons, prosecution counsel, N.K Ukoha

urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Amobeda convicted all the accused persons as charged

Before sentence was delivered, counsel for the defendants S.B Ka’oje

pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy given that the convicts

are first time offenders with no criminal record. He added that the

convicts are all family men with children and many defendants.

In his ruling, Justice Amobeda sentenced the convicts to five years

imprisonment on each of the four count charge. The sentence is to run

concurrently and also to begin from the day of their arrest.

One of the charge read that “You Usman Ahmed, Isiyaku Mohammed, Mohammed

Abubakar Badadi and Rilwanu Abdullahi on or about 8th July, 2016 in Birnin

Kebbi within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court did conspire among

yourselves to do an unlawful act to wit; being in possession of 583 pieces

of 1000 Nigeria Naira Notes and thereby committed an offense contrary and

punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code”.