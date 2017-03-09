Clashes: Police deploy special force to Ile-Ife

Police have deployed troops to Ile-Ife, Odun State following Thursday
which resulted in the loss of innocent lives, destruction of properties
worth Millions of Naira.
Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris deployed
Police Special Intervention Force, comprising Five (5) Units of the Police
Mobile Force (PMF specially trained Anti Riot Policemen), Five (5) Cells of
Counter Terrorism Unit, Conventional Policemen, Special Anti Robbery Squad,
Intelligence Response Team, Technical Intelligence Unit, SIB, detachment of
EOD, Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), with their Headquarters in Ile-Ife.
The Force is led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of PMF, Force
Headquarters, Abuja. Their operations will cover the entire Ile-Ife and
environs, and other flash/trouble spots in Osun State.
“A statement by Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officers, Force Headquarters, stated: “The Police Special Intervention Forces are already on the ground working in synergy with the Osun State Police Command to ensure that total peace and normalcy are restored and sustained in Ile-Ife and environs.
“To achieve success in the operations, the Force will be proactive and
strict in the enforcement of its mandates, Police standard operations
procedures and rule of engagement.
“The Force will ensure the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on Ile-Ife
and environs by the Osun State Government. The personnel of the Police
special Intervention Force will carry out twenty four (24) hours
surveillance and patrol, stop and search; continuous raids of identified
criminal hideouts and black spots, with a view to arrest promptly trouble
makers, their sponsors and nip in the bud any further attempt to cause
violence and other criminalities in the general area. The deployment of the
personnel will equally cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable
points, Government and private infrastructures and facilities in Ile-Ife
and environs.
“Joint Investigation Team made up Personnel of Force Criminal Intelligence
and Investigation Department, FSARS, SIP and Osun State Police Command CIID
headed by an experienced Commissioner of Police under the supervision of
Deputy Inspector General of Police (FCIID) are already in Ile-Ife and have
succeeded in arresting the arrow-head and principal suspect including some
of his thugs that caused the death of most of the innocent victims.
“Traditional rulers, religious leaders, public office holders, politicians,
opinion leaders, parents and guardians are hereby called upon to prevail on
their subjects, supporters, children and wards to support the personnel of
the Police Special Intervention Force in the discharge of their
responsibilities, and propagate peace, demonstrate love, and tolerance to
promote harmonious coexistence with their fellow citizens, irrespective of
religious, ethnic inclinations and differences.
“In conclusion, the Inspector General of Police wishes to assure the good
people and communities of Ile-Ife of adequate security and protection of
their lives and properties and hereby enjoin them to be law abiding and
give a chance for peace to prevail and also cooperate with the Police
personnel deployed in their localities.”