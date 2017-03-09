Clashes: Police deploy special force to Ile-Ife

Police have deployed troops to Ile-Ife, Odun State following Thursday

which resulted in the loss of innocent lives, destruction of properties

worth Millions of Naira.

Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris deployed

Police Special Intervention Force, comprising Five (5) Units of the Police

Mobile Force (PMF specially trained Anti Riot Policemen), Five (5) Cells of

Counter Terrorism Unit, Conventional Policemen, Special Anti Robbery Squad,

Intelligence Response Team, Technical Intelligence Unit, SIB, detachment of

EOD, Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), with their Headquarters in Ile-Ife.

The Force is led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of PMF, Force

Headquarters, Abuja. Their operations will cover the entire Ile-Ife and

environs, and other flash/trouble spots in Osun State.

“A statement by Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officers, Force Headquarters, stated: “The Police Special Intervention Forces are already on the ground working in synergy with the Osun State Police Command to ensure that total peace and normalcy are restored and sustained in Ile-Ife and environs.

“To achieve success in the operations, the Force will be proactive and

strict in the enforcement of its mandates, Police standard operations

procedures and rule of engagement.

“The Force will ensure the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on Ile-Ife

and environs by the Osun State Government. The personnel of the Police

special Intervention Force will carry out twenty four (24) hours

surveillance and patrol, stop and search; continuous raids of identified

criminal hideouts and black spots, with a view to arrest promptly trouble

makers, their sponsors and nip in the bud any further attempt to cause

violence and other criminalities in the general area. The deployment of the

personnel will equally cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable

points, Government and private infrastructures and facilities in Ile-Ife

and environs.

“Joint Investigation Team made up Personnel of Force Criminal Intelligence

and Investigation Department, FSARS, SIP and Osun State Police Command CIID

headed by an experienced Commissioner of Police under the supervision of

Deputy Inspector General of Police (FCIID) are already in Ile-Ife and have

succeeded in arresting the arrow-head and principal suspect including some

of his thugs that caused the death of most of the innocent victims.

“Traditional rulers, religious leaders, public office holders, politicians,

opinion leaders, parents and guardians are hereby called upon to prevail on

their subjects, supporters, children and wards to support the personnel of

the Police Special Intervention Force in the discharge of their

responsibilities, and propagate peace, demonstrate love, and tolerance to

promote harmonious coexistence with their fellow citizens, irrespective of

religious, ethnic inclinations and differences.

“In conclusion, the Inspector General of Police wishes to assure the good

people and communities of Ile-Ife of adequate security and protection of

their lives and properties and hereby enjoin them to be law abiding and

give a chance for peace to prevail and also cooperate with the Police

personnel deployed in their localities.”