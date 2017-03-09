Yakubu’s Rights Enforcement Suit: EFCC Challenges Court’s Jurisdiction

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, asked Justice Ahmed R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court to strike

out a fundamental rights suit brought by Andrew Yakubu, former Group

Managing Director, GMD, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC,

against the Commission for lack of jurisdiction.

Operatives of the EFCC had on February 3, 2017, stormed a building

belonging to the former NNPC boss and recovered a staggering sum of

$9,772,000 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand United

States Dollars) and £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) stashed

in a huge fire proof safe following which he reported to the Commission’s

Kano Zonal Office on February 8, 2017 and admitted being the owner of both

the house and the money recovered.

In a dramatic turn, Yakubu, in a suit filed through his counsel, Ahmed

Raji, SAN, is challenging his detention since February 8 and demanding the

enforcement of his right to dignity of person, personal liberty, fair

hearing, freedom of movement, private and family life and to acquire own

property.

Aside praying the court to shield him from further investigation by the

EFCC, he is also demanding a sum of N1billion as cost against EFCC and

Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, who is the second respondent, for

the violation of his aforementioned rights.

Raji, while adopting his written address urged the court to grant all the

reliefs sought by the Applicant (Yakubu). He stated that “the sum total of

the relief sought by the respondent is the release of the

Applicant/Respondent as the investigation is still going on”.

Though, Raji admitted that the EFCC can investigate anybody, he, however,

said such should not be an excuse for unwarranted detention especially in a

situation where at the end of trial the person may not go to jail.

Raji also told the court that he was not aware of Exhibit EFCC 4 (order

from Magistrate Court in Kano), adding that the Applicant/Respondent has

not been brought to the court or any court of law. He submitted that “the

exhibit is irregular and constitute a gross abuse of the proceedings of

this court”.

In his preliminary objection, Johnson A Ojogbane, Counsel to EFCC told the

court that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit. He argued that “all the

facts relevant to the Applicant/Respondent’s application took place in Kano

State which is outside the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court Abuja”.

“It is not in doubt that, the acts leading to this action filed by the

Applicant/Respondent all occurred in Kano. He was never invited to the

Commission’s Head Office in Abuja and never came to Abuja in respect of the

instant case. In view of this, the Federal High Court lacks territorial

jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter as the court must have both

subject matter and territorial jurisdiction to entertain a case,” Ojogbane

argued.

On the Applicant’s prayer for human rights enforcement, Ojogbane argued

that “the application is incompetent, incurably defective and therefore

robs this honourable court of the jurisdiction to determine the suit.”

He went on to add that the detention warrant that authorised the detention

of the Applicant/Respondent was obtained in Kano State as the EFCC is

investigating the allegations leveled against the former NNPC boss.

On the other hand, the AGF, represented by T. A. Gazali brought an

application asking the court for more time to regularize .