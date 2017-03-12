130 Nigerians graduate from NIMASA Maritime capacity programme

Pix: Mr. Danjuma Mika’il Dauda, Director,

The Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), an initiative of the

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has once again

graduated 130 cadets from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and

Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt. This feat has further increased

the pool of Seafarers in the sector as it brings to a total number of 1,045

graduates from the NSDP project, representing 42 percent graduates of the

over 2500 NIMASA sponsored beneficiaries.

Disclosing this at the graduation ceremony in Egypt, The Director General

of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside noted that NIMASA sponsored over 2500

aspiring cadets to the best maritime institutions around the world

including Egypt, Romania, The Philipines, United Kingdom as well as India.

Giving a breakdown, he said 226 graduated from the Arab Academy in Egypt,

76 from South Tyneside, Newcastle in England while 743 graduated from

various partner Universities in The Philippines.

The Director General who was represented at the event by the Executive

Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services of the Agency, Mr. Gambo

Ahmed congratulated the graduands who had their degrees in various maritime

related disciplines ranging from marine transport and logistics, nautical

engineering and enjoined them to bring to bear the knowledge acquired to

improve on the fortunes of the Nigerian maritime industry.

The Director General further disclosed that the school has offered to

partner with NIMASA in providing sea time training for the graduating

students and other NSDP graduands from other schools, which has hitherto

been a challenge. This he noted will further complement the Agency’s other

efforts in getting sea time training for graduate cadets.

Dakuku added that NIMASA is also exploring other avenues to enrich the NSDP

programme and reiterated that the impact of the programme would be felt

world over, as Nigeria would soon start exporting Seafarers like the

Philippines and other reputable maritime nations. This he said will reduce

unemployment in the country and attract the much needed foreign exchange.

The graduands were full of appreciation for the opportunity granted them to

excel by NIMASA and pledged to use the knowledge acquired to enhance the

Nigerian maritime sector. Speaking with the Coordinator of NSDP scheme,

Barr. Victor Egejuru, Deputy Director, Maritime Labour in NIMASA, the

youths thanked the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and Management

of NIMASA for the opportunity given them to progress in their chosen career

and in growing capacity in the maritime sector.

In attendance at the event were Mr. Danjuma Mika’il Dauda, Director,

Maritime Safety and Security Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mrs. Aisha

Salisu of the NIMASA NSDP Team and Prof. Alsnosy Balbaa, Coordinator of the

African and Asian affairs of the Arab Academy who tutored the NSDP students.

It would be recalled that the NSDP initiative was floated by NIMASA in 2008

to curb the dearth of trained and certified seafarers in the country which

was identified as an impediment to Nigeria’s robust participation in the

global shipping business. It is expected that the programme would bridge

the knowledge gap and enhance the economic benefit of the sector as well as

place the country in the league of advanced maritime nations.