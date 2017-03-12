Etim, Ibokessien, Other PDP Stalwarts Shun APC

Attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State to make a bold statement in Ikot Ekpene has hit the rocks, following the inability of the party to pull significant political heavyweights in the area into its fold.

It was gathered that despite several mouth watering offers allegedly masterminded by the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, former commissioners, Don Etim, Etido Inyang and former two-term lawmaker, Nsikak Ekong, and Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien have held sway as leaders of over 150 thousand unrepentant PDP supporters in Ikot Ekpene area of the state.

Mr. Ekere who it is believed has virtually abandoned his primary assignment at the NDDC with eyes set on the 2019 elections, was said to have been disappointed when none of the bigwigs he approached gave him a listening ear, despite his juicy offers. It would be recalled that recently, Mr Ekere had allegedly used the same carrots approach to lure Barr Bassey Dan Abia Jr. to APC, after promising him appointment as his legal adviser in the NDDC.

It was learnt that the PDP chieftains despite not holding any political office, rejected the baits on the premise that APC has not fared well at the national level and should bother more about rescuing the national economy from recession and improving the quality of life of Nigerians.

In a bid to satisfy the cabals who he had promised to assist in capturing Akwa Ibom at all cost, Mr. Ekere passing through his lieutenants Chief Sunny Ibanga and Mr Uyo Nathaniel, rented some young people from the area to come and denounce the PDP publicly.

However, despite the NDDC boss desperate efforts, only a few youths turned out to perform a decamping ritual which has not in any way affected the strength of PDP in the area.

Some eyewitnesses who commented on the alleged defection said it was embarrassing that Mr. Ekere was using his privileged position to embark on a wild goose chase over 2019, instead of bringing development to his people using the instrument of the NDDC.

Incidentally, none of the so-called defected PDP members in Ikot Ekpene was a former elected political office holder.

PDP members in Ikot Ekepne said “we are all in active support of PDP, our governor Udom Emmanuel and Senator Akpabio”. They thanked Governor Emmanuel for re-commencing the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene dual carriageway as well as executing and commissioning an emergency Infectious Hospital in the area.