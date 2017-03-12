Fake Certificate Accusation at Tourism Corporation is False – Group

A civil society group ,the Justice and Equity Alliance,has raised alarm

over false accusation of certificate discrepancy against the Acting

Director General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation(NTDC),Mrs

Mariel RAE-Omoh,describing the development as “character assassination”

In a statement signed by its Coordinator,Mallam Garba Imam and issued in

Abuja on Saturday,the group said its investigation in the last one week

confirmed that the agency head duly attended a tertiary institution in

Italy under a Federal Government scholarship in 1980 alongside other

Nigerians to bag Higher National Diploma in Tourism and Hotel

Administration.

“The translation of the certification was officially done and the Italian

consulate attested to the genuineness of both the school and the

certificate. The said school still exists in Italy and the records of

scholarship approval are still available at the Lagos office of the Federal

Ministry of Education.

“She proceeded to serve the nation under NYSC as well as bagging her

Masters degree in the same field in Nigeria. It is false to allege that a

graduate who studied under federal scholarship has no certificate”,the

statement noted.

The statement reads further: “Are those peddling the rumour implying that

the Federal Government sent so many Nigerians to an Italian school that

does not exist? At the Italian consulate during our investigation,the

consular officer also attended the same school while another lady said she

enjoyed the scholarship in 1970.

“We call on the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to get its

facts right instead of acting on rumours and innuedoes .Mrs Omoh is too

cool and responsible to be involved in any unwholesome activities. Her

appointment was done after due vetting and changing the decision of Mr

President under false pretext is a threat to the change agenda “,the group

said.

While praising Mrs Omoh for her reform efforts since she was appointed ,the

group warned that agents of backwardness are behind the false

accusation,urging the Minister of Information to be careful of enemies of

government lurking around the corridors of powers.