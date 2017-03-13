Group condemns supports new vehicle duty policy, says it is barbaric, self-centred, satanic

Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) has thrown its weight behind

the position of the Lawmakers, directing the Customs boss to appear

before it in full regalia of the service uniform as a mark of honour

and respect for the organization and the nation in general.

The group which also disclosed that the invitation of Customs boss by

the Senate was in order to put sanity into the system and as well to

ameliorate the suffering Nigerians might encounter as a result of the

implementation of the Customs’ new vehicle duty policy, saying that

the Customs decision could not be justified by any logic than self

serving.

It strongly condemned the Customs’ new Vehicle Duty Policy, describing

the policy as barbaric, anti-masses, draconian, self-centred, satanic,

illegal, ungodly, anathema, and abomination, unconstitutional and

undemocratic.

The group, in a statement signed by its Executive Chairman, Comrade

Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman and copy was made available to newsmen on

Monday, commended the members of the 8th Senate, particularly, the

Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator

Dino Melaye and Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn

Na’allah, for standing up against the illegal and anti-people policy

of Nigeria Customs Service, enjoying the lawmakers not to allow the

policy to see the light of the day.

Comrade Sulaiman who further explained that since inception of the

present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the government

have been formulating and implementing the obnoxious policies that

made life unbearable for the Nigeria masses, adding that Nigerians

should not be made to pay for the incompetence of the men of Nigeria

Customs Service(NCS) over non-payment of appropriate duties on vehicle

,asking rhetorically, if the men of Customs were slept off before the

vehicle left the seaports and borders in the land?

Rights activist asked the Federal Government to purge the Customs

Service of bad eggs, insisting that the level corruption in the

service were so high beyond imagination and increasing geometrically

on daily basis, blaming the operatives for non-payment of appropriate

duties on goods and service brought to the country.

He then advised the Customs Service to be alive to their official

duties by stopping collaborating with the smugglers to evade the

payment of Customs and Exercise duties on goods and services brought

to the nation, advising the Customs Service to self the idea of this

obnoxious vehicle duty policy which portrayed them as irresponsible

and irresponsive organization.

According to him, “The decision of the Upper Chamber of the National

Assembly to invite the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs

Service, Col. Ahmed Alli over the obnoxious new Vehicle duty policy

and as well to appear before it in the Service Uniform is a welcome

development which is in right direction. We are not in Banana country

where anybody in position of authority can be doing as he likes and

Col. Alli should not be allowed to return the nation back to the dark

days of military which they could do anything at will without

checkmating.

“The 8th Senate of the National Assembly under Dr. Bukola Saraki

should be given kudos for standing against the anti-masses policy of

Nigeria Customs. Nigerians should not be allowed to pay for the

incompetence and corruption of the men of Nigeria Customs. We can say

categorically that the men of the operatives are collaborators of

smuggling illegal goods and evasion of payment of Customs and Exercise

duties in Nigeria. The service should strive to get rid of bad eggs in

its operative so as to regain their lost glory”.

Supporting his argument by quoting Senator Melaye of Kogi West, that,

“I am member of the Customs Senate Committee and I want to educate

some of us today, we have Deputy comptroller General of Customs, their

next promotion, if it comes to be , is Comptroller General of customs.

And we have asked this man (Alli) in the Committee, why is he was not

hearing the rank of Comptroller General and he said Uniform men’ do

not wear uniform twice. I asked him, under which law.

“I educated him by reminding him that he retired as a Colonel and that

General (Haladu) Hananiya retired as a General. When he was appointed

as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, he wore,

promptly and daily, the Uniform of the Corps”.

It will be recalled that penultimate Thursday, the Customs boss, Col.

Ahmed Ali, through a Circular, issued a one month ultimatum, from

Monday, March 13, to Wednesday, April 12, 2017, to all Vehicle owners

within the country, whose Customs duties had not been fully paid to do

so, advising in the Circular that all Motor Dealers and Private owners

of such vehicles to visit the nearest Zonal office of the service to

pay appropriate duties on them.