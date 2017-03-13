IPOB: 100 Bereaved families of killed pro Biafra agitators demand Justice

Over 100 bereaved families of killed pro Biafra agitators Sunday

stormed Ezenifite, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra state, the country

home of comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi, a human rights activist and chairman of

International Society for Civil liberties and the Rule of law,

Intersociety, demanding among others that compensation be paid to them by

the Federal Government for killing their beloved ones most of who were

bread winners.

The bereaved families who came from various Igbo speaking states narrated

the ordeals some of their slain relations went through in the hands of

soldiers and policemen while agitating for sovereign state of Biafra as

marginalization of Igbo nation continued.

Speaking through their spokesperson, Mrs. Chioma Ikpemandu, a mother of

five children who lost her husband, late Mr Emeka, at Aba, Abia state, when

soldiers reportedly invaded and shot dead some members of Indigenous

Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, told the Intersociety boss that, “since the death of

my husband I could not continue my education because of fund “.

In his response, comrade Umeagbalasi said “Intersociety has given the

Federal Government a 90-day ultimatum within which period to end continued

senseless and wicked massacre by security operatives and armed opposition

groups that include Normadic Fulani, Boko Haram and other forms of the

regime’s atrocities pervading 20 months old of President Mohammadu Buhari’s

administration”.

He demanded also that, “the federal Government should set aside $5 billion

for adequate compensation of the 1750 victims of the state murders and

4,000 suspected victims of police SARS extra judicial Jihadists between

June 2015 and January 2017.

According to Intersociety, “the $5billion crime victims compensation scheme

will be subject to 50 per cent upward review every five years if unpaid”.

It posited also that, “the sum of $500 million should be set aside by the

Buhari Government through its Ministry of police Affairs for compensation

of 400 victims who may most likely have been slain in the past 20 months

of President Buhari’s regime by way of custodial shootings”.

He warned that those behind the perpetration of the heinous crime between

June 2015 and January 2017 should be arrested and prosecuted, adding “where

Buhari’s Government fails in 90 days to bring to Justice those behind the

crime, the International community and other International non state actors

particularly the ICC, UN security council and African regional criminal

courts etc should act without further delays”.

Present at the event included the state chairman of Civil Liberties

Organization, CLO, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme who pleaded for sacrifice and

concerted effort of both human rights groups and the people for peace, love

and unity to be achieved.