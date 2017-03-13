IPOB: 100 Bereaved families of killed pro Biafra agitators demand Justice

Over 100 bereaved families of killed pro Biafra agitators Sunday
stormed Ezenifite, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra state, the country
home of comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi, a human rights activist and chairman of
International Society for Civil liberties and the Rule of law,
Intersociety, demanding among others that compensation be paid to them by
the Federal Government for killing their beloved ones most of who were
bread winners.
The bereaved families who came from various Igbo speaking states narrated
the ordeals some of their slain relations went through in the hands of
soldiers and policemen while agitating for sovereign state of Biafra as
marginalization of Igbo nation continued.
Speaking through their spokesperson, Mrs. Chioma Ikpemandu, a mother of
five children who lost her husband, late Mr Emeka, at Aba, Abia state, when
soldiers reportedly invaded and shot dead some members of Indigenous
Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, told the Intersociety boss that, “since the death of
my husband I could not continue my education because of fund “.
In his response, comrade Umeagbalasi said “Intersociety has given the
Federal Government a 90-day ultimatum within which period to end continued
senseless and wicked massacre by security operatives and armed opposition
groups that include Normadic Fulani, Boko Haram and other forms of the
regime’s atrocities pervading 20 months old of President Mohammadu Buhari’s
administration”.
He demanded also that, “the federal Government should set aside $5 billion
for adequate compensation of the 1750 victims of the state murders and
4,000 suspected victims of police SARS extra judicial Jihadists between
June 2015 and January 2017.
According to Intersociety, “the $5billion crime victims compensation scheme
will be subject to 50 per cent upward review every five years if unpaid”.
It posited also that, “the sum of $500 million should be set aside by the
Buhari Government through its Ministry of police Affairs for compensation
of 400 victims who may most likely have been slain in the past 20 months
of President Buhari’s regime by way of custodial shootings”.
He warned that those behind the perpetration of the heinous crime between
June 2015 and January 2017 should be arrested and prosecuted, adding “where
Buhari’s Government fails in 90 days to bring to Justice those behind the
crime, the International community and other International non state actors
particularly the ICC, UN security council and African regional criminal
courts etc should act without further delays”.
Present at the event included the state chairman of Civil Liberties
Organization, CLO, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme who pleaded for sacrifice and
concerted effort of both human rights groups and the people for peace, love
and unity to be achieved.