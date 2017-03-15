4 Female Bombers Strike in Borno, scores killed

Four female suicide bombers early Wednesday, detonated explosive devices at Usmanti along Muna Garage axis, Maiduguri Borno State

Two men were killed due to the explosion while about 16 injured people were administered with the first aid.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North-East zone, Abdulkadir Ibrahim confirmed the evacuations of the bodies and the injured who have been taken to a medical facility.

Abdulkadir said: “Rescue and health workers had immediately moved to scene after the alert. The victims have been transported to the state specialist hospital and university teaching hospital in Maiduguri.”

Meanwhile PRNigeria gathered that suicide bombers have now devised a new strategy of knocking at residences in the night and detonating the explosive once the door is opened.

A security officer said: “One of the suicide bombers detonated the explosive device close to a security facility in the area.”