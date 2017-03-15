EFCC boss, Magu catches Magun…as Senate rejects him again

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, was Wednesday literally caught in Magun -the sexual snare for adulterous flings, as his romance for confirmation as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency with the Senate was rejected a second time.

He appeared before the Senate a second time where he displayed a woeful performance after being drilled for hours.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said with the rejection of Magu, he seizes to be Acting Chairman of the EFCC.

Saraki asked President Muhamadu Buhari to nominate another head for the anti-graft agency.

It would be recalled that on December 15, 2016, the lawmakers rejected the nomination based on a “security report” by the DSS.

The DSS, in its report dated October 3, 2016, specifically disqualified Magu for EFCC chairmanship, alleging that his activities had made him ineligible to hold the office.

The Senate, after rejecting Magu’s nomination, had communicated the decision to the President.

But President Buhari, in his response to the Senate, still urged the lawmakers to confirm Magu as Chairman of the EFCC.

It was, however, learnt that the since Senate President Bukola Saraki read Buhari’s letter to the lawmakers during plenary on January 25, 2017, no official action had been taken on Magu’s confirmation.