PDP crisis: Propaganda won’t help us, Dickson tells Makarfi, others

The Governor of Bayelsa State and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Reconciliation Committee, Hon. Seriake Dickson, on Tuesday described the comments son the submission of his report to the National Executive of the party as mere propaganda.

According to him, rather than embark on name-calling, propaganda and outright lies, it was high time the party came together in the interest of peace.

The governor stressed that despite the sacrifices made by him and members of the committee, it was unfortunate that some persons within PDP, were making “uncharitable comments” on the report which was meant to salvage the party.

Dickson in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, called on everyone who having any idea as to how to take the party out of the current crisis to proffer their own solutions, instead of seeking to pull down the little gains that have been made by the committee.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to series of half truths and litany of lies being peddled by some leaders, stakeholders and members of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the recent submission of the report of the reconciliation committee which I chaired.

“In my usual character, I am not disposed to joining issues with anyone or group especially on a matter that I think can be settled internally. More so, when some of the‎ key actors are not sincerely committed to bringing an end to the festering crisis that has set us back as a party.”

Dickson explained that he had never supported Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, who was declared chairman by the Appeal Court, insisting that since the Appeal Court had recognised him as leader of the party, the laws had to be obeyed and dialogue to resolve issues.

Dickson said, “First, let me state in clear terms that the ongoing blame game, name-calling and propaganda will not in any way help us. Rather we are by such actions de-marketing ourselves and playing into the hands of the All Progressive Congress (APC) which appears to be the major beneficiary of the crisis rocking our party.

“What we should be doing now is to look for an amicable solution to come out of where we are, rally round ourselves and form a bond like never before since INEC had released the timetable for the 2019 general elections.

“Secondly, everyone especially in the PDP governors forum can testify that I never supported Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as national chairman. I strongly canvassed against his choice because he was new to our party.

“I felt that we needed a fresh face for a new beginning. But as a democrat I believe ‎in the plurality of opinions which made me to tag along. Now with the Appeal Court judgment affirming him as the national chairman, it is only legal and strategic for all leaders of the party to engage him on a template such as what we have proposed.

“Our conviction is that the recommendations of the report chief of which is to hold a national unity convention will finally put an end to the hydra-headed crisis. It is important to also state that our recommendations are not cast in stones but at the moment the most likely way to get us out of where we are.

“Thirdly, I urge all party leaders and members who think they have a better solution outside what my committee has done to come forward with ‎it for the interest of our great party. This is important and will help preserve the unity of the party”.

The governor who re-empathized that there was still a lot of work to be done, stressed that only the truth could save the party from further crisis. As a loyal member of the party and one who is truly committed to its ideal, I will always stand for the truth and what will best serve the generality of the interest of our members”, he declared.

“Let the blame give way. Let egos and all form of utterances cease. Let all ambitions be put on hold. Let all leaders now begin to brainstorm and find the best ways of resolving the dispute to save the party from further depletion and disintegration”.