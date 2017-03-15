Don't Forget To Join Our Community
×
About Us Advertise Contact Us Thursday, March 16th, 2017
Breaking News: EFCC boss, Magu catches Magun…as Senate rejects him again

Soldiers ambush bicycle riding terrorists

Crime & Society
image

Troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Wednesday while on fighting patrol, ambushed some fleeing Boko Haram terrorists at Borno State College of Business Studies (BOCCOS) along Bama-Ngurosoye road, Borno State.
The team neutralized 4 Boko Haram terrorists and recovered 1 AK-56 Rifle, 60 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 3 AK-56 Rifle Magazines, 1 Boko Haram terrorists flag, 5 SIM Cards and 5 Bicycles.