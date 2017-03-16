Kidnappers Strike In Abuja Community, Whisk Away Private School Proprietor

Kidnappers, last night, struck at Chibiri, a community in Kuje Area Council of the federal Capital Territory (FCT), taking away the proprietor of Nigeria-Ghana College, whose name was given simply as Maikasuwa.

According to eye witness accounts, the kidnappers waylay Maikasuwa about 10pm last night (Wednesday) opposite Solomon Farm along Gwagwalada road.

It was gathered that a syndicate of the kidnappers who was suspected to be a friend of Maikasuwa, made a phone call to him (Maikasuwa), requesting that they meet at a point in the village.

Information had it that Maikasuwa, who had already gone to sleep and was woken up by the phone call, dressed and left for the point of the meeting on his motorcycle.

It was learnt that the kidnappers double crossed him on his way to the venue of the meeting, released some gun shots into the air to scare away the people in the neighbourhood and took him away.

Police officers at the Kuje Police Divisional Headquarters confirmed the kidnap and said that efforts are being made to rescue Maikasuwa.

As at the time of this report, no contact has been made by the kidnappers to the family members of their captor.