FG Will Protect, Reward Whistle-blowers – Minister

The Federal Government will protect and reward whistle-blowers who provide information that leads to the recovery of stolen funds or assets, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has reiterated.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, the Minister said the

Federal Government will protect the identity of all whistle-blowers,

whether in the public or the private sector, and also ensure that the

information they provide is kept secret.

”For those who may have suffered any backlash as a result of the

information they provide, their cases will be reviewed and appropriate

mitigating actions taken,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the assurance followed the presentations made to the Presidential Assets Recovery Committee by concerned citizens and groups about the safety of whistle-blowers.

”Whistle-blowers have nothing to fear, because the committee has put

in place the necessary measures to safeguard those who give useful

information. As a matter of fact, whistle-blowers have everything to

gain and nothing to lose,” he said.

The Minister said any whistle-blower whose information leads to the

recovery of up to 1 billion Naira will receive 5% of the amount; that

the reward for any amount between 1 and 5 billion Naira will be 5% for

the first 1 billion Naira and 4% of the remaining 4 billion Naira, and

that any amount over 5 billion Naira will attract 2.5% reward.

”For example, if a whistle-blower provides information leading to the

recovery of 10 billion Naira, he or she will receive 5% of the first 1

billion Naira, 4% of the next 4 billion Naira and 2.5% of the

remaining 5 billion Naira.

”What we have done by making this information public is to reassure

potential whistle-blowers that the plan to reward is real. We are not

just saying we will pay all whistle-blowers, but we are letting them

know in advance what they are entitled to, once the information they

provide leads to the recovery of looted funds,” he said.