I Did n’t Reject Chieftaincy Title from Olubadan of Ibadan – Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,has given a lie to a speculation in some quarters that he rejected achieftaincy title from the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji,Ajeogungunniso I.

A report in a gossip column of a national newspaperhad claimed that Asiwaju Tinubu turned down the conferment of a chieftaincytitle of Balogun on him by Oba Adetunji.

In a statement released on Monday by Tinubu MediaOffice, the former Lagos governor said he holds the Olubadan of Ibadan in avery high esteem and could not have rejected a chieftaincy offer from him.

He said in the statement: “The Olubadan of Ibadan,Oba Saliu Adetunji, is one traditional ruler I have tremendous respect for. Iwas there in Ibadan last year for his installation.

“I hold him in high esteem. Governor Abiola Ajimobialso has respect for him. Why I would I reject the offer of a chieftaincy titlefrom him?”