Fulani herdsman rapes 70- year-old widow to coma in Ebonyi

The women of Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Wednesday stormed Abakaliki protesting against the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the area.

The women who came in their numbers carrying placards with different inscriptions such as “fulanis have destroyed all our crops and polluted our rivers and ponds,’ ‘ Fulanis have humiliated us’ among others, alleged that one of the herdsman raped a 70- year-old widow to coma .

According to the the leader of the protesters, Florence Okoro, the herdsman sneaked into the old widow’s house while she was preparing her evening meal and raped her.

Okoro, who added that the hands and legs of the old widow were broken on the process, appealed to the state government and security agencies to come to their aid.

Addressing the women at the Fatilami Abubakar Park, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Augustine Nwankwegu, condemned the raping of the widow and the destruction of the farmlands of Isu people by the herdsmen.

Nwankwegu assured them that the government would take decisive action against the perpetrators of the crimes.

He told them that Governor David Umahi had directed that the culprits be fished out and allowed to face the full weight of the law.

The commissioner explained that Umahi had always emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence and wondered why such wickedness should be meted out to the people.

“Governor has heard this and asked me to look for a way to catch the man(rapist) so that he would be punished accordingly,” he said in a statement by Umahi’s Chief Press Secretary.

Nwankwegu added: “We have gone to the police and they told us they were on the way to bring him(rapist) to Abakaliki. I’m promising you that by Monday, he would be arraigned in court. You will come and see him because what he has done is wrong. The governor supports live and let’s live”

On his part, the Chief of Staff,Government House, Mr.Emmanuel Offor Okorie frowned at the activities of the herdsmen in the area, promising that the right thing would be done to serve as a deterrent to others.

“It’s annoying the Fulani herdsmen, instead of taking care of their cattle are touching you. What is expected to be done for you to be happy our governor will do it”.