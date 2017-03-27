Diageo unveils ‘industry first’ e-learning tool to deepen knowledge of alcohol

By Patrick Onuoha

Diageo, parent company of Guinness Nigeria Plc has launched a new DRINKiQ e-learning tool which will provide consumers with the information they need to make positive decisions about drinking responsibly and tackle myths about drinking alcohol. The tool is on DRINKiQ.com in the UK, US and Australia, with localised versions rolling out to 20 other countries in the coming months.

The new, mobile-friendly, online tool is the first of its kind within the alcohol industry, using interactive learning and tests to give people information about the content of their drinks; how alcohol is made and the different ways in can impact their bodies; how to keep track of their alcohol in-take; how to pour a standard measure of spirits, wine or beer; and displays the “truth” about “common myths” concerning alcohol.

DRINKiQ e-learning is the next stage in Diageo’s commitment to help its consumers make informed choices about drinking, or choosing not to drink. Diageo has been providing face-to-face DRINKiQ training to groups around the world for over a decade, including members of US Congress, the Ministry of Health in countries such as Peru, law enforcement officials in countries including Thailand, taxi drivers in markets such as Ethiopia, as well as bartenders and hospitality workers globally.

Carolyn Panzer, Director of Alcohol and Society, Diageo said: “We’re really proud of how well our DRINKiQ training has been received over the last ten years – there is clearly a desire for this kind of information, which is why we wanted to make DRINKiQ available more widely. This powerful new online tool, intended to raise collective knowledge about alcohol, allows anyone, anywhere, to quickly get a handle on how drinking affects the body, and gives the tips they need to make the right choices for them.”

Amanda Ursell, Nutritionist and Health Writer, said: “For those of us who choose to drink alcohol, the new DRINKiQ resource helps us understand the units and calories in all types of alcoholic drinks and shows how each drink compares with others. It is perfect for anyone who wants to better understand what they are drinking – and who seeks advice on drinking moderately and responsibly so they can make smarter choices about what to drink and when.”

The US Institute for Health and Productivity Management (IHPM) also recommends DRINKiQ e-learning as an engaging and easy-to-use educational tool which provides essential knowledge about the effects of drinking in order to guide appropriate and safe use of alcohol.

It would be recalled that last year, Guinness Nigeria partnered with the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to deliver DRINKiQ training sessions to officials and corps members in a bid to take the responsible drinking message to every nook and cranny of the country. The company had also donated breathalyzers to the Federal Road Safety Commission to enable it check the incidence of drunk-driving on Nigerian roads during the ember months. Other initiatives include the Age Verification Programme, sponsorship of a radio programme, Drink Diaries, on Lagos Traffic radio 96.1 FM as well as advertorials and out-of-home messaging aimed at educating the general public on the dangers of alcohol misuse.

In addition to this launch, Diageo is continuing to help consumers make smart choices about drinking, or choosing not to drink, by making DRINKiQ e-learning freely available to employers of people who serve and sell alcohol, to help them educate consumers and raise collective knowledge about alcohol, as well as being available to all consumers and other companies outside of the industry, introduced alcohol content and nutritional information, per typical serve, on-pack for its brands around the world, supporting over 300 responsible drinking programmes in 55 countries and recruiting a million responsible drinking ambassadors by 2020