Centre for Financial Journalism Holds The Bullion Lecture

The Bullion Lecture, a platform conceptualised by Centre for Financial Journalism (CFJ Nigeria) for lively discourse on national and international issues, holds 11am on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The lecture which will be held every year is the flagship programme of CFJ Nigeria, and it will always be delivered by first-rate academics and professionals.

The Bullion Lecture 2017 will be delivered by a renowned Economist, Professor Olu Ajakaiye, Executive Chairman of African Centre for Shared Capacity Development Building and former Director General of the Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER). It is entitled Financing Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth.

Mr. Kyari Bukar, Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and immediate past Chief Executive of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), will chair the lecture, while the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, will be the special guest of honour.

Prof. Ajakaiye’s lecture will be discussed by Mrs. Ibim Semenitari, a consummate Financial Journalist and former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates.

CFJ Nigeria was established to provide specialised training programmes in financial journalism with a view to addressing the knowledge and skills gap in the practice of the trade, and to conduct research on financial journalism, business, the economy, development and banking and finance.

The activities of CFJ Nigeria were flagged off on March 17, 2016 with an inaugural lecture delivered by Professor Akpan Hogan Ekpo, Director General of West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) and former Vice Chancellor of University of Uyo. The lecture was dedicated to one of the world’s greatest Revolutionary Marxist Scholars, late Professor Eskor Toyo, who was once the academic adviser to Mr. Ray Echebiri, founder and chief executive of Centre for Financial Journalism.

CFJ Nigeria is governed at the board level by eminent Nigerians, with Ernest Ebi, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as chairman. The faculty is populated by some of the best brains in Journalism and Communication, Finance and Banking, Economics, Law, Development and Politics, who bring their expertise and wealth of experience to bear on the offerings of the Centre.