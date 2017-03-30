DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah, Capital oil boss

The Department of State Services has arrested and detained Nigerian business mogul and politician, Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to reports, the reason for his arrest is unknown. But Ubah, who owns Capital Oil, had previously been linked to a fraud probe involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Sources close Ubah told our correspondent that the businessman was not arrested, neither was he detained by the DSS. He was only in invited for a chat and was allowed to go home, one of the sources said.