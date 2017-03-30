Umahi swears in acting LG chiefs, AG, JSC

Governor David Umahi has sworn in six caretaker committee chairmen and vice Chairmen of five Local Government Areas as well as Coordinators of four Development Centres in the state.

Also sworn in were the Auditor- General of the state, Mr. Innocent Nweda and two members of the Judicial Service Commission-HRH Eze Dominic Aloh, Rose Ajanwachuku.

The ceremonies took place at the Executive Council Chambers in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

The newly inaugurated LG chiefs are those of Afikpo North,David Egwu; Afikpo South, Stanley Okoro; Ezza North, Nwodo Ikey; Ishielu, Solomon Nwafor; Ivo, Francisca Okeke and Ohaukwu, Stephen Ituma.

The coordinators are those of Ohaozara East, Nnodo, Afikpo North East and Onicha.

The chairmen and coordinators were sworn as a result of the vacancies created by occupants of the position who resigned to contest the April 22 LGA elections in the state.

In his remarks, Gov. Umahi charged the appointees to respect the constitution of Nigeria and the laws of the state.

The new Auditor-General, who acknowledged the hand of God in his elevation, thanked Gov. Umahi for finding him worthy to occupy such exalted position.

He promised to abide by the 1999 Constitution and obey the laws of the state. Nweda pledged his loyalty to the governor as he promised to discharge his duty in line with the stipulated laws.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of members of JSC, Eze Alo thanked the governor for bringing him back, adding that when his tenure elapsed, it was like he was lost in the sea.

Alo promised the carry the new member, Ajanwachuku, along so that she can learn the job with ease.

Responding on behalf of the LG chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Coordinators, the former Leader of the state House of Assembly , thanked the governor for bringing them to serve at this moment.

He assured Umahi that they would change style of governance in the LGAs and work hard to complement his efforts.

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Jonathan Okoronkwo, who was supposed to administer the oath of office on the newly appointed officials, was missing in the Executive Council Chambers. His absence made the governor to direct the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Benard Odoh, suspend him.