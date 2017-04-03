Attack On Database: Newsdiaryonline Back To Serve You Better

The Management of Newsdiary Communications Limited, publishers of
Newsdiaryonline has announced that the online newspaper has resumed
publication again after it came under malicious cyber attack last Thursday
evening.
A statement by Mr Danlami Nmodu, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, expressed
gratitude to the Almighty God and the wizardry of our IT professional. “We
also thank all those who called us or sent messages of solidarity and
encouragement through social media platforms
Mr Nmodu said “it was the worst attack we have suffered since we started
publishing Newsdiaryonline in 2008.
Recall Newsdiaryonline started operation in Lagos before its headquarters
was relocated to Abuja in 2010.
Addressing this malicious attack, Mr Nmodu said, “Some have asked whether
the attack was from government agencies or Buhari loyalists. We simply do
not know where it came from. We are however, convinced that evil cannot
triumph over good.
“We are also careful not to point accusing fingers because we know cyber
attacks have become a widespread phenomenon in our global village. Recall
the United States is still grappling with the impacts of alleged cyber
attacks during the last presidential elections. Just as we know
institutions can target whatever they wish, we also know there are
freelance attackers.”
He said further, “It was a sad experience, because we lost a lot from this
attack. But it has turned out to be very good as we have learnt some
security lessons from it.
Speaking further he said “We are happy to announce that Newsdiaryonline is
back to continue serving you better.
“For us at Newsdiaryonline, the right of the people to know what is
happening is our priority. We cherish our credibility and we shall continue
to uphold the tenets of good, ethical and responsible journalism on our
online platform
“Also, we urge you to expect some changes soon as we move to make your
engagement with Newsdiaryonline even more pleasant.