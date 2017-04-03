Attack On Database: Newsdiaryonline Back To Serve You Better

The Management of Newsdiary Communications Limited, publishers of

Newsdiaryonline has announced that the online newspaper has resumed

publication again after it came under malicious cyber attack last Thursday

evening.

A statement by Mr Danlami Nmodu, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, expressed

gratitude to the Almighty God and the wizardry of our IT professional. “We

also thank all those who called us or sent messages of solidarity and

encouragement through social media platforms

Mr Nmodu said “it was the worst attack we have suffered since we started

publishing Newsdiaryonline in 2008.

Recall Newsdiaryonline started operation in Lagos before its headquarters

was relocated to Abuja in 2010.

Addressing this malicious attack, Mr Nmodu said, “Some have asked whether

the attack was from government agencies or Buhari loyalists. We simply do

not know where it came from. We are however, convinced that evil cannot

triumph over good.

“We are also careful not to point accusing fingers because we know cyber

attacks have become a widespread phenomenon in our global village. Recall

the United States is still grappling with the impacts of alleged cyber

attacks during the last presidential elections. Just as we know

institutions can target whatever they wish, we also know there are

freelance attackers.”

He said further, “It was a sad experience, because we lost a lot from this

attack. But it has turned out to be very good as we have learnt some

security lessons from it.

Speaking further he said “We are happy to announce that Newsdiaryonline is

back to continue serving you better.

“For us at Newsdiaryonline, the right of the people to know what is

happening is our priority. We cherish our credibility and we shall continue

to uphold the tenets of good, ethical and responsible journalism on our

online platform

“Also, we urge you to expect some changes soon as we move to make your

engagement with Newsdiaryonline even more pleasant.