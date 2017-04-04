Deposits in SunTrust Bank grows by 432% to N4.2bn

As a sigh of absolute confidence in the Management of the technology-driven

new bank; SunTrust Bank, its customers increased deposits in the bank by a

whopping 432 per cent, making it possible for the bank to declare an

impressive profit before tax of N343 million, an increase of 160.3 per

cent over the N131.9million reported in 2015.

Meanwhile its Income tax expense moved from N10 million to N130.6 million

to leverage profit after tax gain of 74.6per cent to N212.7 million from

N121.8 million in 2015.

With growth in profitability, Earnings per Share (EPS) gained 12.5 per cent

to N0.18 in 2016 from N0.16 recorded in 2015. Following the above, return

on equity (ROE) moved from 1.2 per cent to 2per cent.

Despite the 2016 recession that led to severe macro economy challenges, the

bank recorded growth in customer deposits through its broad range of unique

financial services and products to individuals, small businesses,

corporation and the government. Also, the Bank effectively managed its

interest expenses that impacted positively on Net Interest Income in 2016.

The bank focuses its lending activities to the SMEs, Retail Consumers, and

Emerging Corporates. It also explores other specialized development finance

activities, including the agricultural value chain.

It will be recalled that the bank’s Chief Executive, Muhammed Jubrin,

recently assured operators in the small and medium scale enterprises sector

that his bank will focus on the small businesses by availing financing and

thus ensuring that the sector plays its pivotal role in the economy.

Jubrin said: “In line with our strategy, we are going to drive SMEs

transactions certainly… and part of our strategy is retail banking, we want

to create a retail bank of choice and certainly SMEs is the engine room for

the growth of any economy and to provide financing services, to support the

SMEs will be the only way, we can support the growth of the economy and

particularly in line with the vision of the CBN and the current

administration”

On the focus and strategy of the bank, the CEO said: “Over 90 per cent of

banking transaction are being transacted electronically worldwide. Banking

is no longer where you go to… the only financial institution that can stand

in the future is no longer those with physical branches but only by banking

services that will be driven by technology and therefore most customers of

tomorrow will no longer be interested in going to the banking halls… We are

a financial technology bank that will bring banking to your home rather

than make you come to us…We will be everywhere but we will be nowhere…we

will have the minimum branches required to operate as a bank but we will

drive financial services through technology…” He assured.

Commenting further on the operations of the bank, the CEO explained that:

“We will offer telephone, mobile and Internet banking underpinned by the

traditional banking ethics of probity and integrity.”

The bank’s competitive edge will be the strong reliance on technology and

the bank will be encouraging customers to access its services from the

comfort of their homes and offices and as such the bank will not be

engaging in a proliferation of branches.

“Our services will be available to our customers 24 hours daily, seven days

a week and from anywhere in the world where there is a good Internet

service.

“Even our data centre is outsourced, this way we will not have the

overbearing requirement to put on the generator at our locations,” he

explained.

By adopting a branchless strategy, SunTrust will save the N100m-N120M

required to build a modern branch and the about N2.5m it costs to run the

generators at a typical bank branch.

Customers of SunTrust are encouraged to use any bank ATM because the bank

will not be charging them the fee charged by other banks for using ATM

machines belonging to other banks.

According to the CEO, “we will not be emphasising physical security as we

are making serious investment in cyber security instead.”